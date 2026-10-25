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Home > World News > Two Ballistic Missiles, Shrapnel Near Mecca And Medina: What Happened As Saudi Arabia Warned Residents Of ‘Potential Danger’?

Two Ballistic Missiles, Shrapnel Near Mecca And Medina: What Happened As Saudi Arabia Warned Residents Of ‘Potential Danger’?

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi ballistic missiles as shrapnel falls near Mecca, Medina, Jeddah and Taif, while Yemen faces renewed attacks.

Saudi Arabia Intercepts Houthi Missiles As Shrapnel Falls Near Mecca (Image: AFP, representative photo)
Saudi Arabia Intercepts Houthi Missiles As Shrapnel Falls Near Mecca (Image: AFP, representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Sun 2026-10-25 08:31 IST

Saudi Arabia said its air defences intercepted ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, but falling shrapnel reached several locations in the western regions of Mecca and Medina on Saturday. The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense reported debris in Wadi Mughamas outside Mecca, Al-Nuzha neighbourhood in Jeddah, Wadi Jalil in Taif and an uninhabited site in Rabigh. No further details about casualties or damage were provided in the statement.

How Saudi Arabia reported shrapnel falling near holy cities

“The fall of shrapnel from two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the regions of Mecca Al-Mukarramah and Medina Al-Munawwarah,” the civil defence agency said in a post on X.

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The Houthis denied targeting Islam’s two holiest cities. As per reports, military spokesperson Yahya Saree called Saudi Arabia’s claim false, saying, “What the Saudi enemy is promoting about our forces targeting towards the holy areas of Mecca and Medina is a great and huge lie.”

Earlier on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense warned of a “potential danger” across four western provinces, including Mecca. The agency, which operates under the Interior Ministry and protects civilians and property during emergencies and disasters, instructed residents to “proceed to the nearest safe place”.

Saudi Arabia faces claims of attacks on airports and oil facilities

The warning followed Houthi claims that the group had targeted several Saudi sites on Friday and Saturday. Saree said the attacks included King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which was targeted “in two phases”, as well as airports in Dammam and Najran.

Reportedly, the group also claimed attacks on the Khamis Mushait air base in southern Saudi Arabia, two oil facilities, crude oil pumping stations and the east-to-west crude oil pipeline.

Saudi Arabia and Yemen see fresh escalation

Separately, Yemen’s Saudi-backed government said the Houthis fired three ballistic missiles at coast guard facilities in the southern port city of Aden on Saturday.

The escalation has shattered the 2022 UN-mediated truce, which had largely prevented the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis from launching cross-border strikes. The coalition backs Yemen’s internationally recognised government, while the Houthis continue to control the capital, Sanaa.

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Two Ballistic Missiles, Shrapnel Near Mecca And Medina: What Happened As Saudi Arabia Warned Residents Of ‘Potential Danger’?
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Two Ballistic Missiles, Shrapnel Near Mecca And Medina: What Happened As Saudi Arabia Warned Residents Of ‘Potential Danger’?

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Two Ballistic Missiles, Shrapnel Near Mecca And Medina: What Happened As Saudi Arabia Warned Residents Of ‘Potential Danger’?
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Two Ballistic Missiles, Shrapnel Near Mecca And Medina: What Happened As Saudi Arabia Warned Residents Of ‘Potential Danger’?
Two Ballistic Missiles, Shrapnel Near Mecca And Medina: What Happened As Saudi Arabia Warned Residents Of ‘Potential Danger’?
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