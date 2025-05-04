Two Boats Capsize in China as Sudden Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds in Guizhou; 20 Reported Missing

A sudden storm in China’s Guizhou province caused two boats carrying around 70 people to capsize on the Wu River, leaving 20 people missing.

A sudden storm in southwest China’s Guizhou province caused two boats carrying around 70 people to capsize on the Wu River Sunday afternoon, leaving about 20 individuals missing, The Associated Press reported, citing state media.

As of Sunday evening, 50 people had been pulled from the water, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported. Rescue operations were still underway late into the night in the Qianxi area, as emergency teams continued to search for the missing.

The boats overturned after an abrupt storm brought heavy rain, hail and strong winds to the area. The Wu River, a tributary of the Yangtze — one of China’s longest rivers — was struck by the fast-moving weather system, the report said.

Footage shared by Chinese state media showed chaotic rescue scenes. In one video, a man was seen performing CPR on an unconscious person aboard a rescue vessel. Another clip showed one of the capsized boats drifting upside down, its hull exposed above the surface of the water.

An eyewitness told the state-backed Beijing News that although some passengers managed to swim to safety, the sudden storm and dense mist over the river made rescue efforts challenging. “The waters were deep,” the witness said, “and the fog made it hard to see the river’s surface,” as reported by AP.

