Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Two Boats Capsize in China as Sudden Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds in Guizhou; 20 Reported Missing

Two Boats Capsize in China as Sudden Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds in Guizhou; 20 Reported Missing

A sudden storm in China’s Guizhou province caused two boats carrying around 70 people to capsize on the Wu River, leaving 20 people missing.

Two Boats Capsize in China as Sudden Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds in Guizhou; 20 Reported Missing

A sudden storm in southwest China’s Guizhou province caused two boats carrying around 70 people to capsize on the Wu River Sunday afternoon, leaving about 20 individuals missing. (Image courtesy: SCMP)


A sudden storm in southwest China’s Guizhou province caused two boats carrying around 70 people to capsize on the Wu River Sunday afternoon, leaving about 20 individuals missing, The Associated Press reported, citing state media.

As of Sunday evening, 50 people had been pulled from the water, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported. Rescue operations were still underway late into the night in the Qianxi area, as emergency teams continued to search for the missing.

The boats overturned after an abrupt storm brought heavy rain, hail and strong winds to the area. The Wu River, a tributary of the Yangtze — one of China’s longest rivers — was struck by the fast-moving weather system, the report said.

Footage shared by Chinese state media showed chaotic rescue scenes. In one video, a man was seen performing CPR on an unconscious person aboard a rescue vessel. Another clip showed one of the capsized boats drifting upside down, its hull exposed above the surface of the water.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

An eyewitness told the state-backed Beijing News that although some passengers managed to swim to safety, the sudden storm and dense mist over the river made rescue efforts challenging. “The waters were deep,” the witness said, “and the fog made it hard to see the river’s surface,” as reported by AP.

ALSO READ: Trump Says He’s Unsure Whether Due Process Applies to All in the US

Filed under

boats capsize in China Guizhou province Wu River

In a heartwarming gesture

Karnataka Parents Celebrate Son’s Class 10 Exam Failure To Encourage Him
Riyan Parag etched his na

Riyan Parag Creates IPL History: Hits Six Successive Sixes In IPL 2025 Thriller vs KKR
A sudden storm in southwe

Two Boats Capsize in China as Sudden Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds...
President Trump said he i

Trump Says He’s Unsure Whether Due Process Applies to All in the US
Defence Minister Rajnath

‘My Responsibility To Ensure Security’ Rajnath Singh Warns ‘Befitting Reply’ To Pahalgam Terror Attack
Authorities foiled a plan

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Karnataka Parents Celebrate Son’s Class 10 Exam Failure To Encourage Him

Karnataka Parents Celebrate Son’s Class 10 Exam Failure To Encourage Him

Riyan Parag Creates IPL History: Hits Six Successive Sixes In IPL 2025 Thriller vs KKR

Riyan Parag Creates IPL History: Hits Six Successive Sixes In IPL 2025 Thriller vs KKR

Trump Says He’s Unsure Whether Due Process Applies to All in the US

Trump Says He’s Unsure Whether Due Process Applies to All in the US

‘My Responsibility To Ensure Security’ Rajnath Singh Warns ‘Befitting Reply’ To Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘My Responsibility To Ensure Security’ Rajnath Singh Warns ‘Befitting Reply’ To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over 2 Million In Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over...

Entertainment

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over 2 Million In Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No Onion Policy

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media