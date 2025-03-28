Myanmar was hit by a second earthquake just 12 minutes after the first, causing widespread devastation & prompting the junta to request aid.

Myanmar was hit by a second powerful earthquake just 12 minutes after the first, causing widespread devastation and prompting the country’s military junta to request international humanitarian aid, foreign media reported. The two strong tremors, which struck central Myanmar on Friday, have left communities in shock, with at least six regions declared under a state of emergency.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake was of 7.7 magnitude, while the second, which struck minutes later, was slightly less powerful at 6.4 magnitude. The epicenter of the second earthquake was located just 18 kilometers (11.1 miles) south of Sagaing, a region that has been heavily impacted by the seismic activity.

Junta’s Call for Aid and State of Emergency

Myanmar’s ruling military junta led by General Min Aung Hlaing declared a state of emergency across six regions and issued a call for international humanitarian assistance. The announcement followed reports of severe damage to infrastructure, buildings, and homes, particularly in the central regions of the country, where the epicen of the 7.7-magnitretude quake was located.

AFP reported that Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing visited a hospital in Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital, where victims of the earthquake were receiving treatment.

Scenes of Panic at Mandalay Airport

As the quakes struck, chaotic scenes unfolded at Mandalay airport, one of Myanmar’s busiest transport hubs, according to BBC. Unverified footage circulating online showed airport personnel and travellers on the tarmac screaming and crouching as the ground shook beneath them. According to the report, a jetliner could be seen in the background, with voices in the video shouting, “Sit down! Don’t run!”

At the National Museum, pieces of the ceiling fell, and staff fled the building, some visibly shaken and trying to reach family members, AFP reported. Roads around the city were damaged, with large cracks and buckled surfaces. In nearby areas, such as Yangon, many residents rushed outside as buildings swayed and trembled, reports suggest.

The earthquake also caused a building collapse in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, where a five-storey structure came down. According to the Guardian, at least eight people were reported dead, with many more feared trapped under rubble at the time of writing this report. A construction building in Pyi Gyi Tagon township also collapsed, leaving at least two dead. Reports also suggest that rescuers struggled with limited resources as the local hospital were overwhelmed with casualties.

Wider Damage: Infrastructure and Cultural Heritage

The Ava Bridge, a historic structure built by the British during colonial times, collapsed, cutting off transportation between Mandalay and Sagaing, the Guardian reported. The quake also impacted cultural sites, with videos posted on social media showing a mosque in Mandalay heavily damaged by the tremors as rubble and bricks scattered outside. The full extent of the damage remains unclear, but social media footage and initial reports suggest that many buildings in central Myanmar have collapsed or been severely damaged.

Challenges in Communication and Information Gathering

Fear and confusion gripped people in Myanmar in the aftermath of the tremors and the situation became more challenging due to the ongoing restrictions imposed by the country’s military regime since the 2021 coup. The junta reportedly controls nearly all local media outlets, including television, print, and online platforms, which has severely hampered the flow of information. Additionally, the military government has restricted internet access, further complicating efforts to communicate and gather accurate information from the ground.

As Myanmar braces for the full extent of the damage from the quakes, international response efforts are already underway.

