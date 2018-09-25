The video footage of a rare two-headed snake, which was discovered in a yard in Virginia's Woodbridge, is now doing rounds on the internet. According to reports, a woman spotted the copperhead snake in her front yard and she had no idea what it was. Radiographs revealed that the two-headed snake has two tracheas, two esophaguses and the two heads share one heart and one set of lungs.

A rare two-headed copperhead snake slithered its way into the spotlight due to its rare anatomical anomaly, but it’s no big deal. In the past, two-headed reptiles and animals were spotted by veterinarians and animal watchers on several occasions. The video footage of a rare two-headed snake, which was discovered in a yard in Virginia’s Woodbridge, is now doing rounds on the internet. According to reports, a woman spotted the copperhead snake in her front yard and she had no idea what it was.

Radiographs revealed that the two-headed snake has two tracheas, two esophaguses and the two heads share one heart and one set of lungs.

According to a spokesperson for a veterinary hospital, the left head of the snake is more dominant as it is more active and responsive to stimulus. A Virginia herpetologist said two-headed snakes are exceptionally rare as they don’t live that long. Experts believe that snakes have been on the move and looking for dry areas due to heavy rains.

On March 20, the National Geographic channel had posted the video of a two-headed snake on YouTube. Veterinarians were surprised when they saw the offspring of a pet boa constrictor at a snake breeder’s residence in Florida.

In 2011, a two-headed python in Germany had slithered its way into the spotlight due to its rare anatomical anomaly. (Photo courtesy: http://www.spiegel.de)

In 2011, a two-headed python in Germany had slithered its way into the spotlight due to its rare anatomical anomaly. On June 30, 2011, www.spiegel.de had published the photograph of a two-headed royal python that was born in the care of reptile expert Stefan Broghammer in the southern German city of Villingen-Schwenningen. The 300-gram python, also known as ball python, had two spinal cords and two heads and both of which were active. The animal had no physical problems or defects and it managed to eat and digest food without difficulty. Even, the owner of the snake held a contest to find the perfect moniker for the reptile on social networking sites.

ALSO READ:Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih defeats Abdulla Yameen by 58.3% votes in Maldives presidential elections

However, two-headed and three-headed animals are common to Indian mythology and fiction. In the past, the photo-shopped image of a seven-headed snake was making the rounds on the internet.

ALSO READ:Hundreds fighting in Kashmir, not all are terrorist, says Pakistan to India’s objection on Burhan Wani stamps

Experts said two-headed snakes are like human conjoined twins in that it happens when an embryo starts to divide into identical twins but stops.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More