Two Indian Students Die In Tragic Car Collision In Ireland

In a tragic incident on January 31, two Indian students lost their lives in a fatal car crash in County Carlow, Ireland. The accident occurred when the black Audi A6 they were traveling in veered off the road and collided with a tree in Graiguenaspiddoge. The two students, Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Chithoori Bhargav, both in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to local authorities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Superintendent Anthony Farrell from Carlow Garda Station confirmed that the car had been traveling from the direction of Mount Leinster through Fenagh on its way to Carlow. He extended his sympathies to the Indian community in Carlow, where the victims and their friends had been living.

The two remaining passengers, a man and a woman also in their 20s, sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny. According to The Irish Times, all four individuals had recently completed their studies at South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow. One of the surviving passengers was reportedly employed at the local pharmaceutical company, MSD.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The local community has rallied in support of the victims’ families, with a fundraiser launched by a family friend, Venkat Vuppala, to help cover the funeral costs and provide assistance to the grieving families. The fundraiser has raised over 25,000 Euros in less than 24 hours. Vuppala expressed his sorrow in an online post, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Bhargav Chitturi and Suresh Cherukuri. In this challenging period, we aim to unite in support of their families to help cover funeral costs and other financial challenges they may encounter.”

The Indian Embassy in Dublin has conveyed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and has pledged to assist the two injured students during their recovery.

As the investigation into the cause of the crash continues, the community in Carlow and beyond remains in mourning for the tragic loss of two young lives.

ALSO READ: Israel Claims 50 Palestinian Militants Killed In West Bank Offensive