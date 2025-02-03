Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Two Indian Students Die In Tragic Car Collision In Ireland

Two Indian students, Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Chithoori Bhargav, tragically lost their lives in a car crash in County Carlow, Ireland, on January 31.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Two Indian Students Die In Tragic Car Collision In Ireland


In a tragic incident on January 31, two Indian students lost their lives in a fatal car crash in County Carlow, Ireland. The accident occurred when the black Audi A6 they were traveling in veered off the road and collided with a tree in Graiguenaspiddoge. The two students, Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Chithoori Bhargav, both in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to local authorities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Superintendent Anthony Farrell from Carlow Garda Station confirmed that the car had been traveling from the direction of Mount Leinster through Fenagh on its way to Carlow. He extended his sympathies to the Indian community in Carlow, where the victims and their friends had been living.

The two remaining passengers, a man and a woman also in their 20s, sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny. According to The Irish Times, all four individuals had recently completed their studies at South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow. One of the surviving passengers was reportedly employed at the local pharmaceutical company, MSD.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The local community has rallied in support of the victims’ families, with a fundraiser launched by a family friend, Venkat Vuppala, to help cover the funeral costs and provide assistance to the grieving families. The fundraiser has raised over 25,000 Euros in less than 24 hours. Vuppala expressed his sorrow in an online post, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Bhargav Chitturi and Suresh Cherukuri. In this challenging period, we aim to unite in support of their families to help cover funeral costs and other financial challenges they may encounter.”

The Indian Embassy in Dublin has conveyed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and has pledged to assist the two injured students during their recovery.

As the investigation into the cause of the crash continues, the community in Carlow and beyond remains in mourning for the tragic loss of two young lives.

ALSO READ: Israel Claims 50 Palestinian Militants Killed In West Bank Offensive

Filed under

Carlow crash Indian community Carlow Indian students Dies Ireland

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kulgam: Ex-Army Man, His Wife, Daughter Injured in Terrorist Attack

Kulgam: Ex-Army Man, His Wife, Daughter Injured in Terrorist Attack

‘UPA And NDA Failed To Address Unemployment In India:’ Rahul Gandhi Talks On Unemployment Crisis, Technological Vision For India In Parliament

‘UPA And NDA Failed To Address Unemployment In India:’ Rahul Gandhi Talks On Unemployment Crisis,...

When Free Gas Connections Were Provided, Was Religion Considered? Ravi Shankar Prasad In Parliament

When Free Gas Connections Were Provided, Was Religion Considered? Ravi Shankar Prasad In Parliament

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Supreme Court Refuses To Hear PIL, Asks Petitioner To Move Allahabad HC

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Supreme Court Refuses To Hear PIL, Asks Petitioner To Move Allahabad HC

What Is BJP’s Strategy To Reclaim Delhi After Decades? Delhi Election 2025

What Is BJP’s Strategy To Reclaim Delhi After Decades? Delhi Election 2025

Entertainment

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A While’

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise Return To The Award Show

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox