Two Indian students from Cleveland State University died in a tragic car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County last week. Identified as Saurav Prabhakar and Manav Patel, the duo were killed when their vehicle veered off the road, hitting a tree and a bridge.

Two Indian students from Cleveland State University die in car crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike; Consulate offers support to families.

Two Indian students studying in the United States lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, last week. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Saurav Prabhakar and 20-year-old Manav Patel, both enrolled at Cleveland State University in Ohio.

The fatal crash occurred on May 10 along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in East Cocalico Township, near the Reading Interchange, around 7 a.m., according to local police reports.

According to PTI, citing the Lancaster County coroner’s office and Pennsylvania State Police, Prabhakar was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Crash Details Emerge

Authorities stated that the vehicle, driven by Saurav Prabhakar, veered off the eastbound lanes of the turnpike, struck a tree, and subsequently collided with a bridge.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Both students were pronounced dead at the scene. According to a LancasterOnline report, Prabhakar was at the wheel while Patel was in the passenger seat. A coroner’s report confirmed that both young men died of multiple traumatic injuries, and their deaths have been officially ruled accidental.

There was also a third, unidentified person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. This individual was transported to Reading Hospital, though their condition remains unknown.

Consulate Offers Condolences and Support to Families of Indian Students

The Consulate General of India in New York expressed its condolences following the incident and assured ongoing support to the grieving families.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate road accident in which two Indian students from Cleveland State University, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar, lost their lives,” the Consulate wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the families and has assured them of all possible assistance,” it added.

Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate road accident in which two Indian students from Cleaveland State University, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar lost their lives;

Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) May 12, 2025

Also Read: Netanyahu Hails Trump’s Role In Securing Release Of Edan Alexander After 584 Days In Captivity