Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Two Indian Students From Cleveland State University Killed In Car Crash In US

Two Indian Students From Cleveland State University Killed In Car Crash In US

Two Indian students from Cleveland State University died in a tragic car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County last week. Identified as Saurav Prabhakar and Manav Patel, the duo were killed when their vehicle veered off the road, hitting a tree and a bridge.

Two Indian Students From Cleveland State University Killed In Car Crash In US

Two Indian students from Cleveland State University die in car crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike; Consulate offers support to families.


Two Indian students studying in the United States lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, last week. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Saurav Prabhakar and 20-year-old Manav Patel, both enrolled at Cleveland State University in Ohio.

The fatal crash occurred on May 10 along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in East Cocalico Township, near the Reading Interchange, around 7 a.m., according to local police reports.

According to PTI, citing the Lancaster County coroner’s office and Pennsylvania State Police, Prabhakar was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Crash Details Emerge

Authorities stated that the vehicle, driven by Saurav Prabhakar, veered off the eastbound lanes of the turnpike, struck a tree, and subsequently collided with a bridge.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Both students were pronounced dead at the scene. According to a LancasterOnline report, Prabhakar was at the wheel while Patel was in the passenger seat. A coroner’s report confirmed that both young men died of multiple traumatic injuries, and their deaths have been officially ruled accidental.

There was also a third, unidentified person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. This individual was transported to Reading Hospital, though their condition remains unknown.

Consulate Offers Condolences and Support to Families of Indian Students

The Consulate General of India in New York expressed its condolences following the incident and assured ongoing support to the grieving families.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate road accident in which two Indian students from Cleveland State University, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar, lost their lives,” the Consulate wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the families and has assured them of all possible assistance,” it added.

Also Read: Netanyahu Hails Trump’s Role In Securing Release Of Edan Alexander After 584 Days In Captivity

Filed under

Manav Patel Saurav Prabhakar US car crash

newsx

History Of India – Pakistan War: How Past Wars With Pakistan Ended?
The couple allegedly ran

New Jersey Pastor Gets Accused Of Repeated Physical And Sexual Assaults, Getting One Woman Pregnant
Ashwini Vaishnaw

Establishment Of IICT Reflects Prime Minister’s Vision To Make India The Global Leader In M&E...
newsx

14 Killed In Amritsar After Consuming Spurious Liquor
Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of N

WAVES Amplifies Creative Synergy Between Global And Indian Storytellers: Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix
India denies striking Pak

What Are Pakistan’s Kirana Hills, And Did India Strike Its Nuclear Facility?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

History Of India – Pakistan War: How Past Wars With Pakistan Ended?

History Of India – Pakistan War: How Past Wars With Pakistan Ended?

New Jersey Pastor Gets Accused Of Repeated Physical And Sexual Assaults, Getting One Woman Pregnant

New Jersey Pastor Gets Accused Of Repeated Physical And Sexual Assaults, Getting One Woman Pregnant

Establishment Of IICT Reflects Prime Minister’s Vision To Make India The Global Leader In M&E Sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Establishment Of IICT Reflects Prime Minister’s Vision To Make India The Global Leader In M&E...

14 Killed In Amritsar After Consuming Spurious Liquor

14 Killed In Amritsar After Consuming Spurious Liquor

WAVES Amplifies Creative Synergy Between Global And Indian Storytellers: Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix

WAVES Amplifies Creative Synergy Between Global And Indian Storytellers: Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix

Entertainment

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal For Peace Was For Pakistan’

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Check Date, Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Check Date, Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming And All You Need To

Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal’s Revenge Drama Crosses ₹200 Cr Worldwide

Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal’s Revenge Drama Crosses ₹200 Cr Worldwide

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom