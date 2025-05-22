Two Israeli Embassy Staff Members Killed in Shooting Near Jewish Museum in Washington

Two Israeli embassy staff members were shot and killed in Washington, D.C., while leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum.

Two Israeli embassy staff members were shot and killed on Wednesday evening near a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C., while leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, The Associated Press reported. The shooting, which took place near the museum’s entrance, has been described as an act of hatred, with the suspect reportedly yelling “Free, free Palestine” after his arrest.

According to Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith, the suspect approached a group of four individuals as they were leaving the event and opened fire. Two people, a man and a woman, were fatally shot, both believed to be staff members of the Israeli embassy.

Suspect Shouted, ‘Free, free Palestine!’

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was seen pacing outside the museum before the shooting. Afterwards, he walked into the museum and was detained by event security.

“When he was taken into custody, the suspect began chanting, ‘Free, free Palestine,'” Smith said during a news conference, according to AP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BREAKING: Footage shows Elias Rodriguez being taken into police custody, while he chants “Free Palestine.” pic.twitter.com/5qSJRIHm9o — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 22, 2025

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter confirmed that the victims were a young couple about to become engaged, with the man having recently purchased a ring and planning to propose next week in Jerusalem, the report said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, along with former judge Jeanine Pirro, who serves as the U.S. attorney in Washington, were both at the scene. Bondi said the case would be prosecuted under the authority of Pirro’s office.

I am on the scene of the horrible shooting outside the Washington, DC Capital Jewish Museum with @USAttyPirro. Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) May 22, 2025

Trump Calls Killings A ‘Despicable Act Of Antisemitism’

President Donald Trump took to social media early Thursday morning, calling the killings a “despicable act of antisemitism” and stating that “hatred and radicalism have no place in the USA.”

He offered his condolences to the victims’ families, adding, “So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!”

In Israel, President Isaac Herzog expressed his devastation over the attack. “This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy,” Herzog said, per AP.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered and our immediate prayers are with the injured. Terror and hate will not break us. America and Israel will stand united in defense of our people and our shared values.”

Inside the museum at the time of the shooting, Yoni Kalin and Katie Kalisher recalled hearing gunshots and seeing a man enter the museum looking distressed. Kalin said people approached him to offer assistance, unaware that he was the suspect. “When police arrived, he pulled out a red keffiyeh and repeatedly yelled, ‘Free Palestine,’” Kalin explained. “This event was about humanitarian aid. How can we actually help both the people in Gaza and the people in Israel? How can we bring together Muslims and Jews and Christians to work together to actually help innocent people? And then here he is just murdering two people in cold blood.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington expressed shock over the incident, offering condolences to the victims’ families. “Our hearts are with their families and loved ones, and with all of those who are impacted by this tragic act of antisemitic violence,” the federation said in a statement, per AP.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Meeting With South African President Takes Dramatic Turn Over Claims of Anti-White Racism