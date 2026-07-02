Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?

Two Kerala expats have become dollar millionaires in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. According to reports, both winners who purchased their tickets online on June 13 and June 18 have won $1 million (around ₹9.5 crore) each. The lucky individuals have been identified as Kabir Poovathingal and Mohammed Shibil Thayyil. Both hail from Kerala and have been living in the UAE for years. The winners described the massive windfall as a wonderful and life-changing experience.

Who are the Indian winners of Dubai Duty Free draw?

Kabir Poovathingal and Mohammed Shibil Thayyil were declared the newest millionaires in the Millennium Millionaire promotion. Kabir won $1 million in Series 547 with ticket number 3471, which he purchased on June 13. The 48-year-old father of five has lived in Dubai for 22 years and has been a regular participant in the lucky draw for over 12 years; he currently works as an aviation operator in Abu Dhabi. While the 30-year-old Mohammed Shibil Thayyil moved to Dubai in October 2025 and works in sales at the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone.

Who Are Other Indian Expats Winners?

Another Indian national, Kaushal Ved, won a luxury Mercedes-Benz S500 in the Finest Surprise draw with ticket number 1513, which he bought online on June 25. A 39-year-old insurance sales agent based in Muscat, Oman, Ved has been regularly buying tickets for five years. While thrilled with his luxury car win, Ved mentioned he will continue buying tickets in hopes of taking home the $1 million grand prize next time. In a separate citywide promotion, 27-year-old Aysha Ameer, also a Kerala native living in Dubai, became the first winner of a free studio apartment under Dubai’s newly launched “Win Your Home in Dubai” campaign. The business consultant won the free apartment after entering a shopping draw organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

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