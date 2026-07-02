Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners crime news Bihar police officer helps student Bengaluru news epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary Delhi NCR Weather FIFA World Cup Anil Mishra akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners crime news Bihar police officer helps student Bengaluru news epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary Delhi NCR Weather FIFA World Cup Anil Mishra akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners crime news Bihar police officer helps student Bengaluru news epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary Delhi NCR Weather FIFA World Cup Anil Mishra akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners crime news Bihar police officer helps student Bengaluru news epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary Delhi NCR Weather FIFA World Cup Anil Mishra akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners crime news Bihar police officer helps student Bengaluru news epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary Delhi NCR Weather FIFA World Cup Anil Mishra akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners crime news Bihar police officer helps student Bengaluru news epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary Delhi NCR Weather FIFA World Cup Anil Mishra akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners crime news Bihar police officer helps student Bengaluru news epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary Delhi NCR Weather FIFA World Cup Anil Mishra akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners crime news Bihar police officer helps student Bengaluru news epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary Delhi NCR Weather FIFA World Cup Anil Mishra akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?

Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?

Read how two Kerala expats made history in the latest Dubai Duty Free draw, winning $1 million each after purchasing their lucky tickets.

Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 12:21 IST

Two Kerala expats have become dollar millionaires in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. According to reports, both winners who purchased their tickets online on June 13 and June 18 have won $1 million (around ₹9.5 crore) each. The lucky individuals have been identified as Kabir Poovathingal and Mohammed Shibil Thayyil. Both hail from Kerala and have been living in the UAE for years. The winners described the massive windfall as a wonderful and life-changing experience.  

Who are the Indian winners of Dubai Duty Free draw?

Kabir Poovathingal and Mohammed Shibil Thayyil were declared the newest millionaires in the Millennium Millionaire promotion. Kabir won $1 million in Series 547 with ticket number 3471, which he purchased on June 13. The 48-year-old father of five has lived in Dubai for 22 years and has been a regular participant in the lucky draw for over 12 years; he currently works as an aviation operator in Abu Dhabi. While the 30-year-old Mohammed Shibil Thayyil moved to Dubai in October 2025 and works in sales at the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone. 

You Might Be Interested In

Who Are Other Indian Expats Winners? 

Another Indian national, Kaushal Ved, won a luxury Mercedes-Benz S500 in the Finest Surprise draw  with ticket number 1513, which he bought online on June 25. A 39-year-old insurance sales agent based in Muscat, Oman, Ved has been regularly buying tickets for five years. While thrilled with his luxury car win, Ved mentioned he will continue buying tickets in hopes of taking home the $1 million grand prize next time. In a separate citywide promotion, 27-year-old Aysha Ameer, also a Kerala native living in Dubai, became the first winner of a free studio apartment under Dubai’s newly launched “Win Your Home in Dubai” campaign. The business consultant won the free apartment after entering a shopping draw organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Also Read: 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?
Tags: Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winnershome-hero-pos-14Kabir Poovathingal Dubai Duty FreeKaushal Ved Mercedes Benz winnerKerala expats win 1 million DubaiMohammed Shibil Thayyil winner

RELATED News

From Omaha to Tragedy: How Kansas Floodwaters Took an Indian IT Professional’s Life in US

Who Are The Congress Leaders Invited To Ayatollah Khamenei’s State Funeral In Iran?

What Is China’s New ‘Ethnic Unity’ Law? Why Tibetans Are Protesting Worldwide

Which Indian Companies Were Removed From US Sanctions List? Here’s What Prompted The Move

Afghan Air Force Hits ISIS targets inside Pakistan; Says Multiple Terrorists Killed In Attack

LATEST NEWS

Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?

How Late Payments Stay On Your Credit Record

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 2 After USA vs Bosnia: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Lead Charge, Harry Kane Plays Catch-Up | Top 5 List

7 Migrant Workers Killed After Boulder Collapses On Them At Bengaluru Quarry

Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Based Terror Module Linked to ISI Handler Shahzad Bhatti; 4 Arrested

Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH

From Udgir to the Himalayas: Dr. Kiran Vemuri Conquers Mera Peak Against All Odds

How Bihar Police Officer’s Timely Help Saved Stranded Student’s Exam Day|Watch

Second Vande Bharat Overnight Sleeper Arrives in Bengaluru For Trials: Check Route, Stations, Ticket Price

EPF Scheme 2026 Replaces 1952 Scheme: Will PF Contribution, Interest And Withdrawal Rules Change?

Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?
Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?
Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?
Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?

QUICK LINKS