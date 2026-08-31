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Home > World News > Two Kerala Women Killed in California: Why Has Their 32-Year-Old Friend Murdered Them?

Two Kerala Women Killed in California: Why Has Their 32-Year-Old Friend Murdered Them?

Two Malayali women were killed in California in an alleged attack involving a friend. Police have taken a 32-year-old woman into custody as the investigation continues.

Two Kerala Women Killed in California: Why Has Their 32-Year-Old Friend Murdered Them?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 17:31 IST

Two Kerala women were killed in California, United States. This incident has left their families devastated. Police have already taken a 32-year-old woman into custody and are investigating the deaths as homicides. 

The incident took place on August 28 in Milpitas, California. The two victims were identified as Anjana Hari, 35, from Mudikkode near Mannuthy in Thrissur, and Ann Mary Mathew, 40, from Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram. Relatives have alleged that the two women were attacked by a Malayali woman who was their friend and lived in the same apartment complex.

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What Happened at the Milpitas Apartment Complex?

According to information from the Milpitas Police, officers were first called following reports of a hit-and-run on Dixon Landing Road near the Mill Creek Apartments complex.

When officers reached the spot, they found a woman lying in the parking area with severe injuries. Witnesses reportedly told police that a blue SUV had left the area soon after the collision.

Police later traced an SUV matching the description to a nearby parking area. The driver, a 32-year-old Milpitas resident, was taken into custody.

Relatives of the victims identified the woman in custody as Anila, 32, from Moonnilavu in Kottayam, according to news agency IANS. She was reportedly known to both victims and lived in the same apartment complex with her family.

Ann Mary Allegedly Stabbed Inside Apartment

According to information received by the victims’ families, Ann Mary was allegedly stabbed inside an apartment at the Mill Creek Apartments complex.

Jerry Sam Joseph, a neighbour and family friend, said Ann Mary’s family had received information about a possible dispute involving the suspect over a job-related matter. However, the exact reason behind the alleged attack remains unclear. Police have not yet released details about a possible motive.

Ann Mary had reportedly been living in the United States for around 10 years. She was working in the education sector and was married to Pallathra Jacob, a native of Chingavanam in Kottayam. The couple had two daughters.

Anjana Allegedly Hit by Car in Parking Area

Anjana was allegedly struck by a car in the parking area of the apartment complex. According to information received by her family, the suspect allegedly rammed a vehicle into Anjana after the attack on Ann Mary.

Anjana’s cousin Vinod said the family had not yet received clear information about the motive behind the killings. He also said that while the families knew Ann Mary through video calls, they had never personally met the woman identified as Anila.

Anjana had moved to the United States in 2021. She had been working as a school teacher in California. She is survived by her husband, Vijeesh, a software engineer, and their six-year-old daughter. Vijayan Vilangannur, Anjana’s father-in-law, said Vijeesh was deeply distressed by the tragedy and was unable to speak to the family.

Kerala Families Await Bodies as Authorities Step In

The deaths have triggered efforts to bring the bodies of the two women back to Kerala. Thrissur Collector Sikha Surendran said Anjana’s family had been asked to submit the necessary details. The information would be forwarded to NORKA, which would coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs for assistance.

Meanwhile, Ann Mary’s relatives said they were also awaiting further information from the United States while arrangements were being made to bring her body back to Thiruvananthapuram. Union Minister Suresh Gopi also confirmed the deaths and said the government was working to bring both bodies back to Kerala.

He said he had spoken with the Consul General at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

“I am in regular touch with the Consul General there. I have been told that the bodies of both the women will be handed over after the autopsy is completed. They are expecting it to happen by Tuesday. After that, the bodies will be handed over to registered funeral homes there. By then, the families will have to inform the authorities which destination the bodies are to be taken to,” he told news agency IANS.

California Police Continue Homicide Investigation

Gopi said the deaths had been officially confirmed as homicides. However, the motive and other details would become clearer only after formal investigation reports are shared by US authorities with the Indian government.

For now, the families of Anjana and Ann Mary are waiting for answers as the Milpitas Police investigation continues. The exact sequence of events and the alleged motive behind the deaths are yet to be officially established.

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