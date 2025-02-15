Home
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Two Men Charged Following Quran Burning Incident Near Turkish Consulate in London

Two Men Charged Following Quran Burning Incident Near Turkish Consulate in London

A Quran-burning protest outside the Turkish consulate in London escalated into violence, leaving one man hospitalized. Two individuals have now been charged in connection with the incident.

Two Men Charged Following Quran Burning Incident Near Turkish Consulate in London

A Quran-burning protest outside the Turkish consulate in London escalated into violence, leaving one man hospitalized.


Two men have been charged in connection with an incident involving the burning of the Quran near the Turkish consulate in west London. The event, which took place on Thursday, led to a violent confrontation that resulted in one man being hospitalized.

Details of the Charges

Hamit Coskun, a 50-year-old man from Derby, was charged on Saturday with a religiously aggravated public order offence after he was filmed setting fire to a Quran in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge. Authorities confirmed that Coskun remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A second man, 59-year-old Moussa Kadri from Kensington and Chelsea, was charged on Friday with causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He is set to appear before the same court on March 17.

Quran Burning Incident Outside Turkish Consulate

Reports indicate that the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon near the Turkish consulate in Knightsbridge. Footage circulating on social media showed a man setting fire to a book, believed to be the Quran, and holding it up as it burned. He was seen waving the burning book outside the consulate’s perimeter, attracting reactions from onlookers.

In another widely shared video, the man can be seen lying on the ground as he is violently kicked by another individual. The attacker appears to brandish a weapon and strike the man while he is down.

Quran Burning Incident: Victim Hospitalized, No Stab Wounds Reported

Following the attack, the victim was transported to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for injuries to his fingers. Authorities confirmed that he did not sustain any stab wounds.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement regarding the incident, saying: Police were called at 14:11hrs on Thursday, 13 February, to Rutland Gardens following reports of a man being assaulted. The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his finger. He did not receive any stab wounds. Officers attended within minutes and arrested a man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm.”

Background and Possible Motive

According to media reports, the man who attempted to burn the Quran is believed to be of Turkish origin. British media also noted that an X (formerly Twitter) account, allegedly operated by the attacked individual, had been posting about the incident. The same account claimed that he was assaulted following his protest.

In an earlier post, the man stated that his demonstration was in memory of Salwan Momika, a Quran burner from Sweden who was recently killed in Södertälje, Stockholm, during a live broadcast on TikTok.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

