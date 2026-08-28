Two Men Drag Dead Woman By Hair, Steal Earrings Amid Nepal Floods; Video Surfaces

Amid catastrophic flash flooding in Nepal, two men were recorded allegedly stealing gold earrings from a deceased woman who had been swept away by the floodwaters. The video went viral on social media, prompting swift action from the Nepal Police, who confirmed that both suspects were taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Viral Video Leads to Arrest of Two Suspects

Nepal Police have taken two men into custody after a video showing them allegedly stealing earrings from the body of a woman who died during the devastating floods went viral on social media. Police identified the suspects as 25-year-old Madan Gurung and 38-year-old Umesh Chaudhary. Authorities said both men were taken into custody following the circulation of the footage, which sparked outrage online. The incident came as rescue and relief operations continued across flood-hit areas of Nepal.

Catastrophic Floods Leave 469 Dead, Thousands Missing

Flash floods and landslides along the Nepal-Tibet border have caused widespread destruction, with more than 1,400 people reported missing in the aftermath of the disaster. The floods have reportedly killed 469 people, while 1,545 others have been injured or rescued. Officials are also searching for 288 Indian nationals who remain uncontactable following the disaster. Rescue teams are continuing operations in areas cut off by flooding and landslides, as authorities work to locate missing people and provide assistance to survivors.

India, US and WHO Extend Support to Nepal

Amid the worsening humanitarian crisis, Nepal has received support from India, the United States and the World Health Organization (WHO). Rescue and relief teams continue to search affected areas while aid efforts focus on reaching communities hit hardest by the floods. The international assistance comes as Nepal faces the difficult task of rescuing survivors, locating missing people and restoring essential services in disaster-hit regions.

Also Read: Nepal Death Toll Rises To 469, Nearly 288 Indians Still Missing, Fresh Flood Alert Issued