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Home > World News > Two Pakistanis Among Three Killed After Houthi Rebels Attack Commercial Vessel In Red Sea

Two Pakistanis Among Three Killed After Houthi Rebels Attack Commercial Vessel In Red Sea

A Houthi missile attack on a commercial vessel in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait killed 3 crew members, escalating Red Sea tensions despite the new Mecca Accord.

Iran-Linked Houthis Warn of Escalation At Red Sea (Image: AI generated)
Iran-Linked Houthis Warn of Escalation At Red Sea (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 17:27 IST

Tensions in the Red Sea region have escalated once again after Yemen’s Houthi rebels reportedly attacked a commercial vessel transiting through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The strike resulted in the deaths of two Pakistani nationals and one Indonesian crew member, marking a tragic turn in the ongoing campaign against international maritime traffic and raising fresh concerns regarding global supply chain security.

Deadly Attack on Commercial Shipping by Houthis

The vessel was navigating the Bab el-Mandeb waterway, a critical maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden when it came under fire. Given that this strait serves as a vital artery for international trade, any disruption here carries significant global economic implications. The loss of life among the crew has drawn immediate international condemnation and underscored the volatility of the region’s shipping lanes.

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The Mecca Accord and Continued Instability

This attack occurred shortly after Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Türkiye announced the “Mecca Accord,” a diplomatic initiative intended to de-escalate regional hostilities. However, the latest developments indicate that the agreement has failed to curb Houthi military activity. The group continues to maintain its hardline opposition to Saudi Arabia, and analysts warn that these persistent attacks are effectively undermining diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region and complicating negotiations between key stakeholders.

Blockades and Energy Infrastructure

The Houthis’ maritime campaign has grown increasingly aggressive in recent weeks. Following an alleged attack on Sanaa International Airport last month, the group declared a blockade on all commercial vessels transporting goods to Saudi Arabia. Since then, they have intensified warnings against any ships linked to the Kingdom, vowing to maintain operations across the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Beyond maritime targets, the security situation has deteriorated on land as well. Houthi forces have claimed responsibility for recent strikes that killed more than 60 soldiers affiliated with the Yemeni government and its Saudi-backed coalition. By further threatening to target Saudi Arabia’s critical energy infrastructure, the group has ignited widespread fears of potential volatility in global oil supplies and international energy markets.

Also Read: Will CM Hemant Soren’s Exam Cancellation Announcement End The Student Protests?

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Two Pakistanis Among Three Killed After Houthi Rebels Attack Commercial Vessel In Red Sea
Tags: Bab el-Mandeb ship strikeHouthi Red Sea attackMecca Accord Houthi escalationPakistani Indonesian crew killed Red SeaRed Sea shipping security

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Two Pakistanis Among Three Killed After Houthi Rebels Attack Commercial Vessel In Red Sea

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Two Pakistanis Among Three Killed After Houthi Rebels Attack Commercial Vessel In Red Sea
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