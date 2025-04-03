Home
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  Two Refugee Boats Sink Off Greece and Turkey, Leaving at Least 16 Dead and Dozens Rescued

Two Refugee Boats Sink Off Greece and Turkey, Leaving at Least 16 Dead and Dozens Rescued

A search mission using helicopters, coast guard ships, and agents from the European border patrol agency FRONTEX found seven bodies, three women, two boys, a girl, and a man.

A minimum of 16 individuals lost their lives when two vessels with refugees capsized in the Aegean Sea, which lies between Turkey and the Greek island of Lesbos, in two events that happened hours apart on Thursday. Both nations’ authorities initiated rescue efforts, with survivors reporting scenes of chaos as their boats filled with water.

Greek Coast Guard Rescues 23, Searches for Missing Child

On the Greek side, the nation’s coast guard reported a patrol boat came across a small dinghy measuring around five meters that was taking on water. The rescuers were able to bring 23 to safetyâ€”11 children, eight men, and four women. Survivors indicated that the dinghy had 31 passengers at the start.

A search mission using helicopters, coast guard ships, and agents from the European border patrol agency FRONTEX found seven bodies: three women, two boys, a girl, and a man. Authorities continued their search Thursday evening for a missing young girl.

Greek authorities detained a 20-year-old man on suspicion of being a people smuggler after fellow passengers reportedly identified him as the pilot of the dinghy.

Turkish Coast Guard Finds Nine Dead, Rescues 25

In a different incident, Turkey’s coast guard in Canakkale province received an emergency call for distress in the early hours of Thursday. A rescue unit sent three boats and a helicopter and rescued 25 individuals from the sea. Nine bodies were retrieved, with one still missing. According to Turkish media, the survivors were admitted to a nearby hospital.

 The Ongoing Refugee Crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean

The sea crossing between Turkey and the Greek islands is still among the most risky entry points for migrants into Europe. Thousands of war and poverty-stricken refugees brave the treacherous journey in overcrowded, frequently unseaworthy vessels.

Greece has increased patrols along its borders in recent years, forcing most of the smuggling rings to divert through the central Mediterranean, utilizing bigger vessels from North Africa. In 2024, more than 54,000 migrants reached Greece through the eastern Mediterranean route, with 125 being reported dead or missing, states the United Nations.

By March 30, 2025, over 8,000 people had reached Greece by sea, with an additional 755 crossing by land.

Authorities in both Greece and Turkey continue their investigations.

