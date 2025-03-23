Two teenagers were shot and killed outside the Westgate Mall in Brockton on Saturday evening following reports of a fight.

Two teenagers were shot and killed outside the Westgate Mall in Brockton on Saturday evening following reports of a fight, the Associated Press reported, quoting authorities.

Police responded to the mall’s parking lot at approximately 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a violent altercation involving multiple teens, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement posted on X.

“During this altercation, a fatal shooting took place,” Cruz said, adding, “The victims were a 15-year-old male and an 18-year-old female.”

The identities of the victims remain unknown, and no arrests were made at the time of writing this report. While an investigation has been launched into the incident, there were no immediate details available on suspects or motives.

