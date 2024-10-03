Typhoon Krathon Approaches Taiwan; Residents Brace for Impact

Typhoon Krathon is set to make landfall near midday today in Kaohsiung, a major southwestern port city in Taiwan, as a weakened category 2 storm. Despite its diminished strength, officials are warning residents of severe weather conditions, including torrential rains and potential storm surges along the coast.

Warnings Issued as Typhoon Approaches

As dawn broke, the government sent out text alerts to the 2.7 million residents of Kaohsiung, advising them to seek shelter due to winds exceeding 160 kph (100 mph). These warnings come as Krathon approaches, bringing with it the risk of dangerous conditions.

The fire department has reported two fatalities related to the typhoon. Tragically, a man was killed after falling while trimming a tree, and another lost his life when a rock fell onto his vehicle. The heavy rainfall associated with Krathon has been particularly pronounced on Taiwan’s eastern coast, which is more mountainous and less populated.

Forecasted Path and Future Impact

Krathon is projected to traverse Taiwan’s flat western plains, gradually weakening into a tropical depression by late Friday. This slow movement could result in extended periods of heavy rain across the island, raising concerns about flooding and landslides in various regions.

In anticipation of the storm’s impact, all domestic flights have been cancelled for the second consecutive day, along with hundreds of international flights. Taiwan’s financial markets also closed again today, reflecting the widespread disruption caused by the storm.

An Uncommon Threat to Kaohsiung

Typhoons typically strike Taiwan’s east coast, which faces the Pacific Ocean. However, Krathon is noteworthy as it is expected to directly impact the western coastline, particularly Kaohsiung. The city is taking extensive precautions due to its history with typhoons, especially recalling the devastation caused by Typhoon Thelma in 1977, which resulted in 37 deaths and extensive damage.

The Kaohsiung government has ramped up its emergency preparations, ensuring that residents are as safe as possible during the storm. Local authorities are focused on minimizing risks associated with the expected high winds and flooding, aiming to avoid a repeat of past tragedies.

Residents of Kaohsiung are urged to remain indoors and heed safety instructions from local authorities. Shelters have been established for those in need of refuge from the storm. Emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to any incidents as they arise.