Typhoon Krathon Claims Three Lives As Taiwan Braces For Impact

At least three people have died as Typhoon Krathon unleashes extreme weather across the region, with Taiwan bracing for the storm's imminent landfall. Although Krathon has slightly weakened, it remains a formidable Category 3-equivalent storm, boasting sustained wind speeds of 173 km/h and gusts reaching up to 209 km/h.

At least three people have died as Typhoon Krathon unleashes extreme weather across the region, with Taiwan bracing for the storm’s imminent landfall. Although Krathon has slightly weakened, it remains a formidable Category 3-equivalent storm, boasting sustained wind speeds of 173 km/h and gusts reaching up to 209 km/h.

First Casualty in Taiwan

The first reported death in Taiwan occurred on Wednesday when an elderly man in Hualien fell from a tree, as confirmed by local fire department officials. Prior to this incident, two individuals lost their lives in the northern Philippines due to the heavy rainfall generated by the storm.

Slow Movement and Preparations

Krathon’s movement has slowed to just 8 km/h, causing it to linger in the area. Its outer bands have already begun to affect southern Taiwan, leading to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

In preparation for the storm, Taiwan has effectively shut down operations, canceling hundreds of flights and closing schools, offices, and financial markets.

Severe Rainfall Forecast

Rainfall predictions for southern regions, particularly Kaohsiung and Tainan, are dire, with some areas anticipating up to 800 mm of rain. “It [Krathon] is set to bring catastrophic damage,” warned Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te, highlighting the gravity of the situation as the country faces the approaching storm.

Authorities are closely monitoring the storm’s progression, urging residents to stay safe and heed warnings as Typhoon Krathon approaches.

ALSO READ: North Korean Defector Steals Bus In Desperate Bid To Return Home