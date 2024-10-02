Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Typhoon Krathon Claims Three Lives As Taiwan Braces For Impact

At least three people have died as Typhoon Krathon unleashes extreme weather across the region, with Taiwan bracing for the storm's imminent landfall. Although Krathon has slightly weakened, it remains a formidable Category 3-equivalent storm, boasting sustained wind speeds of 173 km/h and gusts reaching up to 209 km/h.

Typhoon Krathon Claims Three Lives As Taiwan Braces For Impact

At least three people have died as Typhoon Krathon unleashes extreme weather across the region, with Taiwan bracing for the storm’s imminent landfall. Although Krathon has slightly weakened, it remains a formidable Category 3-equivalent storm, boasting sustained wind speeds of 173 km/h and gusts reaching up to 209 km/h.

First Casualty in Taiwan

The first reported death in Taiwan occurred on Wednesday when an elderly man in Hualien fell from a tree, as confirmed by local fire department officials. Prior to this incident, two individuals lost their lives in the northern Philippines due to the heavy rainfall generated by the storm.

Slow Movement and Preparations

Krathon’s movement has slowed to just 8 km/h, causing it to linger in the area. Its outer bands have already begun to affect southern Taiwan, leading to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

In preparation for the storm, Taiwan has effectively shut down operations, canceling hundreds of flights and closing schools, offices, and financial markets.

Severe Rainfall Forecast

Rainfall predictions for southern regions, particularly Kaohsiung and Tainan, are dire, with some areas anticipating up to 800 mm of rain. “It [Krathon] is set to bring catastrophic damage,” warned Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te, highlighting the gravity of the situation as the country faces the approaching storm.

Authorities are closely monitoring the storm’s progression, urging residents to stay safe and heed warnings as Typhoon Krathon approaches.

ALSO READ: North Korean Defector Steals Bus In Desperate Bid To Return Home

Filed under

Category 3-equivalent storm Taiwan typhoon krathon

Also Read

IDF Chief Vows To Bring Back Hostages As Forces Stand Ready Across Borders

IDF Chief Vows To Bring Back Hostages As Forces Stand Ready Across Borders

Buried WWII U.S. Bomb Explodes At Japanese Airport

Buried WWII U.S. Bomb Explodes At Japanese Airport

Funding Surge Values OpenAI At $157 Billion Amid Strategic Shift

Funding Surge Values OpenAI At $157 Billion Amid Strategic Shift

Aston Villa Triumphs As Duran Dazzles In Champions League Showdown

Aston Villa Triumphs As Duran Dazzles In Champions League Showdown

North Korean Defector Steals Bus In Desperate Bid To Return Home

North Korean Defector Steals Bus In Desperate Bid To Return Home

Entertainment

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox