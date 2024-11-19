Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Typhoon Man-yi Suspends Ferries, Submerges Streets In South China

Typhoon Man-yi has hit south China's Guangdong Province, bringing tidal waves, severe waterlogging, and ferry suspensions. While cities like Shenzhen and Shanwei experienced street flooding, authorities are urging residents to avoid outdoor activities in the coming days.

Typhoon Man-yi Suspends Ferries, Submerges Streets In South China

Typhoon Man-yi has made its way to south China’s Guangdong Province, bringing with it a storm surge that has led to tidal waves, widespread waterlogging, and the suspension of ferry services. The typhoon’s impact, compounded by a cold spell, has caused flooding in several cities, including Shenzhen and Shanwei, although no fatalities have been reported.

Ferry Services Suspended as Typhoon Hits Guangdong

Ferry services across the Qiongzhou Strait and other routes have been suspended as a precautionary measure, according to Guangdong’s marine safety administration. The storm surge, driven by the combined effects of Typhoon Man-yi and the cold front, has caused seawater to flood streets in affected areas.

Flooding in Shenzhen and Shanwei

On Monday evening, some streets in Shenzhen were submerged under seawater, but the flooding lasted only one to two hours and did not cause significant damage. A similar situation unfolded in Shanwei, where seawater intrusion caused temporary waterlogging but no injuries were reported.

Ongoing Threats and Safety Warnings

Local authorities are warning of continued seawater intrusion over the coming days. Residents have been advised to reduce outdoor activities and stay alert for further updates as the storm moves through the region.

 Typhoon Man-yi’s Impact and Safety Measures

As Typhoon Man-yi continues to affect Guangdong Province, authorities are focused on monitoring the storm’s progress and ensuring public safety. While flooding and transportation disruptions have caused inconvenience, there have been no major casualties. Residents are urged to stay indoors and follow safety guidelines in the coming days.

 

