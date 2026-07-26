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Home > World News > Typhoon Noul Hits China: 700,000 Evacuated As Hong Kong Downgrades Storm Alert, Flights Resume

Typhoon Noul Hits China: 700,000 Evacuated As Hong Kong Downgrades Storm Alert, Flights Resume

Typhoon Noul hit southern China, forcing over 700,000 evacuations in Guangdong, while Hong Kong lowered its storm alert after strong winds disrupted flights.

Typhoon Noul in Hong Kong (Image: AFP)
Typhoon Noul in Hong Kong (Image: AFP)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 12:11 IST

Typhoon Noul battered southern China and Hong Kong on Sunday, with heavy rain and gale-force winds cutting across Guangdong province as authorities warned that the wet spell could last until Tuesday. In Guangdong alone, the storm forced the relocation of more than 700,000 people. Noul, which means the glow of sunrise or sunset in Korean, is the 12th tropical cyclone this year and the third to hit China this month.

Typhoon Noul Hong Kong shakes the south

The storm is the strongest typhoon to hit China so far in 2026. As per reports, Guangdong authorities said it struck the coast of Huidong County, a coastal area in southern Guangdong, at around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday local time, or 1950 GMT on Saturday, as a strong typhoon.

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As Typhoon Noul pushed inland, state broadcaster CCTV said it would bring strong winds and heavy rain to southern provinces including Jiangxi and Hunan, with rainfall likely to persist until Tuesday.

Typhoon Noul Hong Kong keeps flood risk high

Reportedly, the National Meteorological Centre forecast heavy to torrential rain from Sunday until 8:00 a.m. Monday across much of southern China, with extremely heavy to exceptional downpours expected in some areas, including southern Fujian. 

Several provinces were put on the highest alert level for flash floods. Local governments were told to pay close attention to mountain-river zones, construction sites, valleys and bridges as Typhoon Noul continued to move inland.

Typhoon Noul eases in Hong Kong

Reports say that Hong Kong’s Observatory said the typhoon was weakening as it moved further inland, though gale force southwesterly winds were still affecting parts of the city. Authorities in the Asian financial hub downgraded the Typhoon Signal No. 8 to Signal No. 3 at 12:40 p.m. on Sunday. Overnight, they had raised the storm alert to Typhoon Signal No. 9, the second-highest level, as the storm passed within 80 km of Hong Kong.

Airport authorities in Hong Kong said flight operations would gradually begin resuming on Sunday afternoon after being largely suspended for more than 12 hours. Even as the worst winds eased, Typhoon Noul Hong Kong still left a wide path of damage risk, rain and travel disruption across the south.

Also Read: No Fresh Strikes: Are US, Iran Moving Back To The Negotiating Table?   

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Typhoon Noul Hits China: 700,000 Evacuated As Hong Kong Downgrades Storm Alert, Flights Resume
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Typhoon Noul Hits China: 700,000 Evacuated As Hong Kong Downgrades Storm Alert, Flights Resume
Typhoon Noul Hits China: 700,000 Evacuated As Hong Kong Downgrades Storm Alert, Flights Resume
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