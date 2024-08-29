Japan has issued its highest level alert to over five million residents as Typhoon Shanshan, one of the most powerful storms in decades, wreaks havoc across the country. At least four people have died and more than 90 have been injured since the typhoon made landfall in the southern island of Kyushu.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that Shanshan hit Kagoshima prefecture at around 08:00 local time on Thursday (23:00 GMT Wednesday). The typhoon, which has since weakened to a severe tropical storm, continues to move north-east, causing torrential rain and significant disruption to transportation services.

Authorities have issued a level five evacuation order in parts of Kyushu, urging residents to take immediate life-saving actions, such as relocating to safer areas or seeking higher ground. In other regions, people have been advised to evacuate. The storm has resulted in widespread power outages, damaged buildings, shattered windows, uprooted trees, and overturned vehicles.

Earlier in the week, a landslide in central Japan claimed the lives of three family members—a couple in their 70s and a man in his 30s—when their home in Gamagori was swept away. Two other relatives were rescued. On Thursday, a fourth fatality was confirmed: an 80-year-old man from Tokushima prefecture was trapped when a house roof collapsed under intense rainfall. Despite being rescued by the fire brigade, he died in the hospital.

The JMA has issued a rare “special warning” for severe storms, highlighting the risks of landslides, flooding, and extensive damage. High winds of up to 252 km/h (157 mph) have been reported on Kyushu. Evacuation orders are primarily concentrated in the southern island, with some extending to central Japan.

Videos circulating online depict large trees swaying, tiles being blown off homes, and debris being scattered by the strong winds. Major car manufacturers, including Toyota and Nissan, have temporarily shut down their plants to ensure employee safety and address potential parts shortages.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled, and several high-speed train services have been suspended. The JMA forecasts that Shanshan will continue to traverse Japan over the weekend, potentially impacting the capital, Tokyo.

Special typhoon warnings, such as the one issued for Shanshan, are reserved for exceptionally severe storms. Similar warnings were issued for Typhoon Nanmadol in September 2022 and for other powerful storms in the past. Typhoon Shanshan follows Typhoon Ampil, which caused minor injuries and damage earlier this month, and Tropical Storm Maria, which led to record rainfall in northern Japan.

Recent studies suggest that climate change is contributing to the increased intensity and longevity of typhoons, with storms forming closer to coastlines and rapidly intensifying.