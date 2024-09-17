Typhoon Yagi Devastates Myanmar and Surrounding Regions; 220 Casualties reported

Typhoon Yagi, the most formidable storm to strike Asia this year, has wreaked unprecedented havoc across Myanmar and neighboring regions.

Typhoon Yagi, the most formidable storm to strike Asia this year, has wreaked unprecedented havoc across Myanmar and neighboring regions. The storm has claimed at least 226 lives in Myanmar alone and has severely impacted more than half a million people. This disaster exacerbates the dire situation in a nation already grappling with war and resource scarcity.

Severe Impact on Myanmar:

Typhoon Yagi has caused extensive damage throughout Myanmar, leading to severe flooding and infrastructural destruction. Torrential rains have caused rivers and creeks to overflow, inundating 84 townships, including the capital Naypyidaw. According to the Ministry of Information, over 158,000 homes have been submerged, and 2,116 structures have been destroyed. The current death toll stands at 226, with more than 70 individuals reported missing.

The government has set up 438 relief camps nationwide to accommodate tens of thousands of displaced people. The scale of the disaster has prompted a rare call for international assistance from Myanmar’s junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing. “Officials from the government need to contact foreign countries to receive rescue and relief aid,” the state media quoted him as saying. So far, Myanmar has received 10 tons of aid from neighboring India, including dry rations, clothing, and medicines.

United Nations and International Response:

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported that approximately 631,000 people are likely affected by Typhoon Yagi. The UN agency’s report indicates that the death toll could rise further, with numerous individuals still missing and the situation remaining fluid.

Regional Impact:

Typhoon Yagi’s impact has extended beyond Myanmar, causing significant damage in neighboring Thailand and Vietnam. In Thailand, persistent heavy rains have compounded flooding issues across several provinces. Since mid-August, at least 45 people have died, and around 28,000 households in 13 provinces remain affected by the floods, according to Thailand’s disaster prevention department.

Vietnam’s Devastation:

In Vietnam, Yagi has left a substantial trail of destruction, resulting in over 350 fatalities and causing an estimated $1.6 billion in damage. This storm is noted as Vietnam’s most powerful in decades, highlighting a troubling trend of increasingly severe tropical cyclones, likely exacerbated by global warming.

Ongoing Challenges and Efforts:

In Myanmar, evacuation and rescue operations are ongoing but are frequently hindered by damaged infrastructure, ongoing conflicts, and limited funds. Junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun has stated that a comprehensive damage assessment will be conducted to coordinate appropriate support.

The Myanmar meteorology department has advised residents in three towns near the riverbanks to evacuate as the Sittaung River has risen about five feet above its danger level. Heavy rains are expected to continue in three provinces, including the conflict-affected Rakhine State, over the next 24 hours.