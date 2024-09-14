Home
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Typhoon Yagi’s Remnants Cause Devastating Floods and Landslides in Myanmar and Thailand

Flooding and landslides triggered by the remnants of Typhoon Yagi have resulted in the deaths of at least 19 people in Myanmar.

Flooding and landslides triggered by the remnants of Typhoon Yagi have resulted in the deaths of at least 19 people in Myanmar. The natural disaster has wreaked havoc across the country, with rescuers urgently working to reach those stranded in affected regions.

Local media reports indicate that more than 50,000 people, including residents of the capital Naypyitaw, are seeking shelter as their homes are submerged. The situation has been exacerbated by the destruction of evacuation camps along the border with Thailand, as well as the collapse of bridges and roads, which has cut off some areas from aid.

Northern Thailand Struggles with Flash Floods

In northern Thailand, the impact of the storm has been similarly severe. At least 10 people have been killed due to flash floods and landslides caused by Typhoon Yagi. Rescuers are working around the clock to evacuate residents who have been stranded by the sudden onset of these disasters.

Must Read: 14 Killed In Afghanistan In One Of The Deadliest Islamic State Attacks This Year

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the severely affected regions near the Thai-Myanmar border on Friday to assess the damage and coordinate relief efforts.

Warnings and Future Forecasts

Authorities in both Myanmar and Thailand have issued warnings about the possibility of continued rainfall in the coming weeks. They are urging residents to remain vigilant for potential mudslides and further flooding.

Typhoon Yagi, which has now weakened into a tropical depression, has caused widespread devastation across Southeast Asia and China. In Vietnam, the storm has claimed over 200 lives, highlighting the extensive reach and impact of this severe weather event.

MUST READ: China-India Disengagement Progress: Troops Withdrawn from Four Key Areas in Eastern Ladakh

