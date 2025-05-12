Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
U.S. And China Agree To Slash Tariffs In Breakthrough Trade Deal

In a significant development aimed at easing long-standing trade tensions, the United States and China have agreed to temporarily slash reciprocal tariffs following talks in Geneva.

U.S. And China Agree To Slash Tariffs In Breakthrough Trade Deal


In a significant development aimed at easing long-standing trade tensions, the United States and China have agreed to temporarily slash reciprocal tariffs following talks in Geneva. The breakthrough, announced jointly on Monday, marks a major step in de-escalating the trade war that has strained relations and unsettled global markets for years.

90-Day Pause, Tariffs Reduced

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that a 90-day pause has been agreed upon, during which both nations will lower tariffs drastically. The combined 145% U.S. levies on most Chinese imports will be cut to 30% by May 14. Similarly, China’s 125% duties on U.S. goods will drop to 10%.

“We had a very robust and productive discussion on steps forward on fentanyl,” Bessent said. “We are in agreement that neither side wants to decouple.”

The talks, which also addressed illicit drug trade concerns, culminated in a joint declaration that outlines the establishment of a permanent mechanism to sustain dialogue on trade and economic issues.

Road Ahead Unclear

Despite the agreement being hailed as a “trade deal” by the White House, key questions remain unanswered. China has called for a complete rollback of tariffs, a demand that clashes with Washington’s goal of shrinking the trade deficit. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized the desire for a more “balanced trade” relationship.

The current agreement mirrors earlier attempts at truce — including the 2018 pause that ultimately collapsed, leading to extended tensions and the 2020 “Phase One” deal. That agreement also fell short of expectations, as China did not meet its purchase targets, and the U.S. deficit ballooned further during the pandemic.

Still, the latest development signals renewed intent from both powers to calm economic friction and stabilize global trade, even if the path to a lasting solution remains complex and uncertain.

