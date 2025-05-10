U.S. and China Begin Talks in Switzerland to Ease Ongoing Trade War

Senior officials from the United States and China ended the first day of trade talks in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday, hoping to ease tensions in a worsening trade war that has rattled global markets and slowed economic growth.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng for more than eight hours at a private residence near Lake Geneva. This was the first face-to-face meeting between the world’s two largest economies since both countries raised tariffs on each other’s goods to levels exceeding 100%.

No official statements were made at the end of the talks, and there was no indication of immediate progress in reducing tariffs or reopening frozen trade channels.

Talks Held Behind Closed Doors in Swiss Villa

The talks took place at the home of Switzerland’s ambassador to the United Nations, a villa with its own private park in the quiet suburb of Cologny. The location was not publicly disclosed in advance.

Despite the high stakes, the atmosphere appeared calm. American delegates, including Bessent and Greer, smiled as they left their hotel earlier in the day. They were dressed in red ties and wore small American flags on their jackets. Chinese officials were also seen leaving their hotel in dark vans with tinted windows, just as local runners trained nearby for a weekend marathon.

No Tariff Rollbacks Yet, but Dialogue Begins

The U.S. and China are currently locked in a trade conflict that has nearly brought $600 billion in annual trade to a standstill. The United States wants China to reduce its trade surplus, adopt more open market practices, and rely more on domestic consumption. But China has pushed back, calling the U.S. demands heavy-handed.

While no agreements were made on Saturday, Chinese state news agency Xinhua described the meeting as “a positive and necessary step to resolve disagreements and avert further escalation.” It also criticized the U.S. for its “reckless abuse of tariffs,” which it said has disrupted the global economic system.

“Whether the road ahead involves negotiation or confrontation, one thing is clear: China’s determination to safeguard its development interests is unshakable, and its stance on maintaining the global economic and trade order remains unwavering,” Xinhua said.

Trump Suggests 80% Tariff; Analysts Remain Skeptical

The talks come just one day after U.S. President Donald Trump floated a new tariff figure of 80% on Chinese goods. That’s slightly lower than the 145% tariffs his administration currently imposes, but still far higher than pre-trade war levels.

Trump claims that these tariffs are necessary to address unfair trade practices and has also accused China of not doing enough to stop the export of chemicals used to make fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid.

China, in response, has slapped retaliatory tariffs of up to 125% and made it clear it will not give in to “imperialists” or bullies.

Both Sides Blame Each Other for Starting the Talks

There is also disagreement over who initiated the meeting. Trump has suggested the Chinese requested the talks, while Beijing claims the U.S. reached out first. Still, both sides agreed to meet, which some see as a good sign.

China is also believed to be seeking a 90-day waiver on some U.S. tariffs, similar to the deals Washington has offered to other countries during negotiations. Even if only small steps are taken, financial analysts say any reduction in hostilities could be a win for global markets.

Swiss Diplomacy Helped Make Meeting Happen

Switzerland played a quiet but important role in bringing both sides together. Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin met with each delegation and said just holding the talks was already a success.

“If a road map can emerge and they decide to continue discussions, that will lower the tensions,” Parmelin told reporters. He noted the discussions could extend into Sunday or even Monday.

He Lifeng is also scheduled to meet World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during his stay. She called the dialogue “a positive and constructive step” and emphasized the need for ongoing talks.