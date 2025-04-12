Home
U.S. And Iran Resume Direct Talks In Muscat, Signaling Possible Thaw In Relations

The international community is expected to closely watch the next round of talks, hopeful that sustained diplomacy might ease one of the most complex geopolitical standoffs in the Middle East.

U.S. And Iran Resume Direct Talks In Muscat, Signaling Possible Thaw In Relations

U.S. And Iran Resume Direct Talks In Muscat, Signaling Possible Thaw In Relations (Pic: ANI)


In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff held face-to-face talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Muscat, Oman, on Saturday. The meeting, hosted by Omani Foreign Minister Said Badr, marked the first high-level dialogue between the two nations in years and hinted at a potential breakthrough in long-stalled relations.

According to a statement released by the White House, Witkoff carried a direct message from President Donald Trump, expressing a strong desire to resolve tensions between the U.S. and Iran through “dialogue and diplomacy.” The American envoy was accompanied by Ana Escrogima, the U.S. Ambassador to Oman.

The White House described the discussions as “very positive and constructive,” thanking the Sultanate of Oman for its critical role in facilitating the meeting. Witkoff emphasized to Araghchi that he was under clear instructions from President Trump to pursue a peaceful resolution to ongoing disputes, notably those surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and U.S.-imposed sanctions.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that the two sides used the Muscat meeting to exchange perspectives on key issues, particularly nuclear developments and sanctions relief. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the talks followed a personal letter from President Trump to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, requesting the opening of direct negotiations.

IRNA quoted Iranian officials as saying they are giving diplomacy a “genuine chance,” but stressed that Tehran would closely assess the sincerity of Washington’s intentions. Iran noted that while the talks were preliminary, they represented a step toward determining whether the U.S. is genuinely committed to finding diplomatic solutions.

The two sides have reportedly agreed to hold a follow-up meeting next Saturday, maintaining the momentum generated by this initial dialogue.

This diplomatic engagement, brokered with the help of Oman, comes at a critical time, as tensions in the region have remained high over the last few years. The potential for renewed negotiations could pave the way for a broader agreement that addresses mutual concerns and contributes to regional stability.

The international community is expected to closely watch the next round of talks, hopeful that sustained diplomacy might ease one of the most complex geopolitical standoffs in the Middle East.

(With Inputs From ANI)

