U.S. and Philippines Lead Joint Naval Exercises With Four Partner Navies Near Taiwan

The armed forces of the Philippines, the United States, and four other nations have commenced joint naval exercises off the coast of northern Luzon, Philippines, facing Taiwan. This operation comes as a show of naval strength in response to escalating tensions with China.

“Sama Sama” Exercises

Named “Sama Sama,” which translates to “togetherness,” this year’s drills involve nearly a thousand sailors and personnel from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, the United States, and the Philippines. The focus of these high-intensity exercises includes anti-submarine, anti-surface, and anti-air warfare tactics.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Todd Cimicata addressed reporters in Subic, west of Manila, emphasizing the importance of building partnerships with key allies to create a “deterrent effect.” However, he clarified that the exercises are not directed at any specific country. “The intent of these exercises is not to ruffle feathers. It’s tailored for interoperability,” Cimicata stated. He added, “Across the gamut, there are people that don’t follow those rules, so we have to agree so that we can set those standards.”

Participation and Context

The nine-day drills feature the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard, Canada’s Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver, and a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter. Japan is contributing its ForceShin Maywa US-2 amphibious aircraft and Kawasaki P-1 maritime patrol aircraft, alongside warships from the Philippines.

These exercises follow recent maneuvers by the Chinese military in the disputed South China Sea, heightening regional tensions. Cimicata noted that the drills were planned months in advance. China asserts claims over nearly all of the South China Sea, which overlap with claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, leading to regional discontent and increased U.S. security engagement.

Ongoing Security Collaborations

Last month, the United States conducted joint maritime exercises with Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and, for the first time, New Zealand within Manila’s Exclusive Economic Zone, aiming to enhance military interoperability. Washington’s Marine Rotational Forces – Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA) are set to participate in at least eight exercises this year and next, marking their third deployment in the region, which includes operations in Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia.

Col. Stuart Glenn, commander of MRF-SEA, remarked, “This is the most robust formation that we’ve had. And it is also conducting the most exercises since the inception of MRF-SEA.”

