U.S. And Russia Begin Talks In Saudi Arabia Over Ukraine Conflict But Without Ukrainians

High-level talks between the U.S. and Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine began Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant diplomatic shift. The discussions, which exclude Ukraine, aim to explore potential paths to end the nearly three-year conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Meets Saudi Arabia Crown Prince

Ahead of the talks, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The U.S. State Department indicated that the discussions are aimed at ending the protracted war. Secretary Rubio’s counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, confirmed that the bilateral discussions would be held in Riyadh on Tuesday.

This meeting marks a significant development in U.S.-Russia relations, ending a long period of absence in high-level engagement between the two countries. The last such meeting took place prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, during a summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Lavrov and Rubio Hold Preliminary Discussions in Saudi Arabia

In the lead-up to the meeting, Lavrov and Rubio spoke by phone on Saturday, according to the U.S. State Department. This followed a conversation between President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump the previous week. A spokesperson for Putin indicated that the upcoming meeting would primarily focus on restoring broader Russian-American relations. However, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce clarified that the discussions would be centered on the conflict in Ukraine. She described it as a critical step to gauge if the Russians are serious about engaging on the issue and aligning their objectives with the U.S. stance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was not invited to the Saudi talks, voiced strong opposition to any agreement reached without Ukrainian participation. On Monday, Zelenskyy remarked that Ukraine would not recognize any agreements made without its direct involvement, stating, “Earlier, during the war, it was considered taboo to talk to the aggressor.”

Kremlin Comments on Potential Talks with Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that President Putin remains open to negotiating with Zelenskyy if necessary. However, the Russian government continues to question the legitimacy of Ukraine’s leadership, citing delays in scheduled presidential elections due to martial law.

The U.S.-Russia discussions come amidst a flurry of diplomatic activity. French President Emmanuel Macron convened a meeting of European leaders in Paris on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine. A White House official revealed that Macron and Trump had a nearly 30-minute phone conversation before the European summit, focusing on the war and the U.S.-Russia talks.

White House Reassures Ukraine on Consultation

U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz addressed concerns about Ukraine’s exclusion from the talks, asserting that the Ukrainian government remains closely consulted. He emphasized that President Trump’s leadership would be key to bringing the war to an end, although he acknowledged that Ukraine might not agree with the sequencing of the negotiations.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, is in the Middle East. On Monday, he met with officials in the United Arab Emirates and has scheduled meetings in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. While in Riyadh, he plans to discuss the U.S.-Russia talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

U.S. Signals Shift in Peace Negotiations

The initiation of talks in Saudi Arabia follows recent signals from Trump administration officials about potential terms for peace. At the Munich Security Conference last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the goal of returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders as unrealistic. He also stated that NATO membership for Ukraine would not be pursued by the U.S. Zelenskyy, however, used the conference platform to emphasize the importance of securing NATO membership or a reliable alternative for Ukraine. He also advocated for stronger European defense initiatives.

At the Paris meeting, European leaders, including the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Sweden, expressed a willingness to contribute peacekeeping forces in Ukraine once a peace agreement is reached. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated, “If there is a peace deal [for Ukraine], and everybody wants a peace deal, then it’s got to be a lasting peace deal, not just a pause for Putin to come again.” He also highlighted the broader challenge of collective security and defense in Europe, calling on all nations to increase their commitment to regional stability.

