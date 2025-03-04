U.S. And Ukraine Poised To Sign Mineral Deal Today Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The United States and Ukraine are on the verge of signing a landmark mineral deal, but a tense White House meeting between President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky has thrown the agreement into uncertainty. The fallout from the February 28 clash now risks delaying the pact, with Washington freezing $1 billion in military aid as negotiations hang in the balance.

The United States and Ukraine are preparing to sign a long-awaited mineral deal on March 4, according to sources cited by Reuters. The agreement, expected to be announced by U.S. President Donald Trump during his upcoming address to Congress, marks a pivotal step in the two nations’ economic cooperation. However, the situation remains fluid, with insiders cautioning that the deal could still be subject to last-minute changes.

High-Stakes Meeting at the White House

The anticipated agreement follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the White House on February 28, initially intended to finalize the deal on jointly developing Ukraine’s mineral resources. However, the meeting quickly devolved into a public confrontation, with President Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance harshly criticizing Zelensky.

According to reports, the fallout resulted in Zelensky leaving the White House without signing the deal. Trump later accused the Ukrainian leader of “disrespecting” the U.S. and claimed Zelensky “is not ready for peace.”

Zelensky addressed the incident, calling the outcome “regrettable” while reiterating Ukraine’s willingness to sign both the mineral and security agreements “at any time and in any convenient format.”

Mineral Deal Amid Tensions Over Security Commitments

The discord stems from weeks of tense negotiations leading up to the meeting. Ukraine had rejected two earlier draft proposals, arguing that they imposed one-sided obligations on Kyiv without providing any security guarantees from Washington.

The final agreement is expected to establish a fund into which Ukraine will contribute 50% of proceeds from the future monetization of state-owned mineral resources, including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

Zelensky’s refusal to sign the initial draft, presented by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Kyiv on February 12, provoked a strong reaction from Trump. The U.S. president publicly denounced Zelensky as a “dictator,” falsely accusing him of refusing to hold elections — rhetoric echoing disinformation from the Kremlin.

Mineral Deal Fallout and Political Backlash

In the wake of the failed talks, Trump reportedly ordered an immediate halt to more than $1 billion in U.S. military aid to Ukraine on March 4. The move has amplified divisions within the U.S. political landscape, with some Republican lawmakers ramping up criticism of Zelensky and suggesting he may need to step aside.

Despite the diplomatic turbulence, Zelensky remains steadfast. “Ukraine is ready for cooperation that benefits both our nations,” he said in a statement following the White House meeting.

