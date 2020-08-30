Amid rising tension with the United States, China has included drones and lasers among the nearly two dozen technologies added to its restricted export list.

On Friday, the ministry had said that 23 areas of innovation – ranging from space materials to 3D printing, encryption and large-scale high-speed wind tunnel design – had been added to the restricted export list. The South China Morning Post reported the China’s Ministry of Commerce as saying, “The main purpose is to regulate technology exports, promote scientific and technological progress and economic and technological cooperation, and maintain national economic security.”



Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China from ING Wholesale Banking was quoted in the SCMP as saying that the revision of list was response for “the US ban on Chinese tech companies”.



“These new restrictions reflect that China owns some hi-tech patents that could disrupt other economies’ manufacturing,” Pang said.

According to the Chinese Ministry, “With the rapid development of science and technology and the continuous improvement of China’s scientific and technological strength and industrial competitiveness, it is imperative to adjust the list in a timely manner in line with international practices.”



Additionally, Beijing has also revised details for 21 technologies that are already either restricted or banned, including chemical raw material production, crop breeding and biological pesticide production. (ANI)

