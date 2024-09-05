U.S. Enforces Advanced Technology Controls, Impacting Quantum and Semiconductor Fields

On Thursday, the United States announced new controls on advanced technologies, including quantum computers, aligning with restrictions already set by international partners. The new regulations, detailed in a Federal Register posting, cover a range of advanced technologies.

On Thursday, the United States announced new controls on advanced technologies, including quantum computers, aligning with restrictions already set by international partners. The new regulations, detailed in a Federal Register posting, cover a range of advanced technologies. These include equipment for producing advanced semiconductors, additive manufacturing items for metal components, and gate all-around field-effect transistor (GAAFET) technology.

Alan Estevez, a Commerce official, stated, “Today’s action ensures our national export controls keep step with rapidly evolving technologies and are more effective when we work in concert with international partners.”

Countries such as the United Kingdom have already implemented similar controls, and additional nations are anticipated to follow suit.

ALSO READ: Is Bangladesh Engaging In Racial Profiling Against Hindus? Suhas Chakma Of RRAG Weighs In | NewsX Exclusive

Washington trade lawyer Kevin Wolf highlighted the importance of the new controls, particularly those affecting quantum computers and related technology. “The most significant controls are the ones on quantum computers and related technology,” Wolf remarked. “They introduce novel reporting requirements for new foreign national employees working on quantum computer development in the U.S.”

Wolf also pointed out that the GAAFET controls are specifically focused on the production of GAAFET architecture, rather than the design of broader integrated circuits. GAAFET represents a cutting-edge chip architecture aimed at enhancing chip performance and reducing power consumption.

Celia Merzbacher, executive director of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), commented on the balance the U.S. is attempting to strike with these workforce rules. She noted that while the reporting requirements might impact hiring decisions, they could potentially affect the influx of top talent. “The government acknowledges the importance of expertise in quantum technology and the shortage of talent,” Merzbacher said. “However, small companies might opt to hire only U.S. citizens to avoid the complexities of these reporting requirements, which could limit their access to valuable international talent.”

(Includes inputs from online sources)

READ MORE:China Offers Africa $51 Billion In Fresh Funding, Promises A Million Jobs