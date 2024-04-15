U.S. Forces Intercept Over 80 Drones, 6 Ballistic Missiles Targeting Israel in Joint Operation with Allies

U.S. forces, backed by U.S. European Command destroyers, successfully neutralized over 80 one-way attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles directed at Israel from Iran and Yemen over the weekend, according to a statement from the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) issued on Monday.

The operation involved the destruction of a ballistic missile positioned on its launcher vehicle and seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) before their launch, all situated in regions under the control of Iran-supported Houthis in Yemen, as detailed in a post on X by CENTCOM.

Iran retaliated late Saturday with a drone and missile assault on Israeli territory in response to an alleged Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria on April 1, resulting in the deaths of prominent Revolutionary Guards commanders.

The onslaught, comprising more than 300 missiles and drones, primarily launched from within Iran, inflicted limited damage due to the effective interception by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, supplemented by assistance from the United States, Britain, France, and Jordan.

The U.S. military reiterated its commitment to bolstering Israel’s defense against such provocative actions by Iran, asserting that CENTCOM will continue collaborating with regional allies to enhance overall security in the area.