U.S. warns citizens not to travel to Venezuela, citing wrongful detentions, torture, civil unrest, and lack of U.S. consular help amid rising security risks.

In a strong warning to its citizens, the United States government has issued a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for Venezuela, highlighting growing threats such as wrongful detention, torture in custody, terrorism, violent crime, and ongoing civil unrest. This is the highest travel alert issued by the U.S. Department of State, reserved for countries where travel poses severe risks.

According to media reports, the alert comes as U.S. nationals in Venezuela face an alarming rise in arbitrary detentions. Venezuela currently holds more wrongfully detained U.S. citizens than any other country in the world. In many cases, detentions are made without legal grounds and solely based on the individual’s U.S. citizenship or possession of a U.S. passport.

Detained Americans have reportedly been held for up to five years under harsh conditions, with reports of physical torture and denial of basic human rights. Authorities in Venezuela often fail to inform the U.S. government when an American is detained, making it impossible for the U.S. to provide any form of assistance, either emergency or routine. Moreover, detainees are routinely denied access to lawyers and even family contact.

The Department of State emphasized that the U.S. does not operate any embassy or consulate within Venezuela. This lack of diplomatic presence further hampers efforts to assist citizens in distress. To widen awareness, U.S. embassies in neighboring countries and nations with direct air links to Venezuela have released additional security alerts.

Many U.S. citizens travel to Venezuela for personal reasons, including visiting loved ones or spouses’ families. However, the State Department warns that personal connections do not offer protection, and accompanying family members are often detained alongside U.S. nationals. The advisory makes it clear that having dual citizenship, Venezuelan visas, prior travel history, or employment in Venezuela does not reduce the risk of arrest or abuse.

The U.S. government has urged all U.S. nationals currently in Venezuela to leave immediately. This includes those holding Venezuelan or other foreign passports but possessing any form of U.S. citizenship or residency status.

In a firm statement, the Department of State declared, “Do not travel to Venezuela for any reason.” Americans planning to travel or already present in Venezuela are advised to take immediate steps to exit the country through any available means.

