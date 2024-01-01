U.S. Navy Engages in Exchange of Fire with Houthi Militants in Red Sea

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, U.S. Navy helicopters engaged in a firefight with Houthi militants from Yemen on Sunday, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command. This incident adds a new layer of complexity to the regional fallout from Israel’s conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The confrontation unfolded in the early hours of Sunday when four small boats carrying Houthi militants approached the Singapore-flagged, Danish-owned Maersk Hangzhou. The militants exchanged gunfire with the security team aboard the vessel, prompting a distress call that brought U.S. helicopters into the fray, the Centcom statement reported.

Responding to the distress call, helicopters dispatched from the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely found themselves under fire from the Houthi militants. In self-defense, the U.S. helicopters returned fire, sinking three of the four Houthi boats and causing casualties among the militants.

Fortunately, the U.S. helicopters emerged unscathed, and no injuries were reported among U.S. personnel involved in the exchange. The statement highlighted that the incident occurred in one of the world’s busiest maritime routes, emphasizing the strategic importance of maintaining stability in the region.

The Houthi military spokesman acknowledged the loss, stating that 10 members of the movement were either dead or missing in the aftermath of the exchange. This incident marks a concerning development in the ongoing conflict in the region, further complicating an already volatile situation.

The U.S. Central Command underscored that the U.S. Navy’s response was a defensive measure in support of the distressed vessel and its security team. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by international maritime traffic in the Red Sea and raises questions about the potential for further escalations in the region.

As diplomatic channels are likely to be activated in the aftermath of this incident, the international community watches closely, hoping for a swift resolution and a de-escalation of tensions in this crucial maritime passage.