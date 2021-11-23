Hypersonic missiles travel at least five times the speed of sound, yet their ability to glide through the atmosphere while changing direction at such a fast rate makes them nearly hard to track and kill with current radars.

According to US Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson, the US is not as advanced in hypersonic technology as Russia or China. “We are not as advanced as the Chinese or the Russians in terms of hypersonic programs,” Sputnik quoted Thompson as saying. On Saturday, he spoke at the Halifax International Security Forum.

Thompson voiced concerns about how the procurement process, which is frequently lengthy and risk-averse, is harming military rivalry from beneath the sea and into space. Hypersonic missiles travel at least five times the speed of sound, yet their ability to glide through the atmosphere while changing direction at such a fast rate makes them nearly hard to track and kill with current radars.

According to Sputnik, Russia is now the only country with fully operational hypersonic missiles. The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles, and the 3M22 Zircon anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile are all in use by the Russian military.

According to a recent reports, China has tested a weapon that was previously considered to be unachievable. As per sources, the government fired a missile from another spacecraft that was already traveling at least five times the speed of sound during the hypersonic weapon test. Such technology was previously regarded to be unachievable, and US specialists are baffled as to how China was able to carry out the test, according to the report.

In the test, China fired a hypersonic glide vehicle, or HGV, which is launched into space on a rocket before reentering the atmosphere and traveling at more than five times the speed of sound toward its target. Because of their speed, HGVs may be used as weapons on their own, but China is also thought to be employing them to transport other missiles.