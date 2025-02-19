Home
U.S. Plans to Shut Down Afghan Resettlement Office, Leaving Thousands in Limbo

The U.S. State Department office responsible for resettling Afghan refugees is facing an imminent shutdown by April, a decision that could prevent up to 200,000 people from finding safety in America.

The U.S. State Department office responsible for resettling Afghan refugees is facing an imminent shutdown by April.


The U.S. State Department office responsible for resettling Afghan refugees is facing an imminent shutdown by April, a decision that could prevent up to 200,000 people from finding safety in America. According to a U.S. official, a leading advocate, and two sources familiar with the directive, the closure would impact thousands of Afghans, including family members of Afghan-American military personnel, children awaiting reunification with parents, and those who supported U.S. forces during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

“Shutting this down would be a national disgrace, a betrayal of our Afghan allies, of the veterans who fought for them, and of America’s word,” said Shawn VanDiver, founder of #AfghanEvac, a coalition coordinating resettlements with the U.S. government.

The White House and State Department have not responded to requests for comment.

Background of the Resettlement Office

The Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) was originally set up in August 2021, following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Its mission was to relocate Afghans at risk of Taliban retaliation due to their work for the U.S. government. The office was made permanent in October 2022, expanding to assist Afghan refugees and facilitating the resettlement of over 118,000 people.

VanDiver, along with sources inside the administration, said it remains unclear who ordered CARE to prepare for closure. Options being considered include shutting down processing centers in Qatar and Albania, where nearly 3,000 Afghans—many vetted as refugees or Special Immigration Visa (SIV) holders—have been stranded for weeks or months.

Among those affected are over 20 unaccompanied minors who were due to reunite with their parents. These individuals currently live in modular housing and receive food and basic necessities, though mental health and children’s support programs have been cut due to a Trump-ordered freeze on foreign aid.

Uncertainty Over Future of Afghan Resettlement

Reports indicate that plans for closing CARE are being prepared for Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz set to make the final decision. Waltz, a former U.S. special forces soldier who fought in Afghanistan, is expected to play a key role in deliberations.

“There are definitely all options (for closing CARE) being considered,” said a second source, speaking anonymously due to fears of retaliation.

Resettlement efforts have stalled since President Trump, upon taking office in January, paused all pending U.S. refugee program applications for a 90-day review. The foreign aid that funded flights for Afghan refugees to the U.S. was also frozen. The reviews are intended to evaluate the efficiency of these programs and align them with Trump’s broader immigration policy.

Afghans at Risk as CARE’s Fate Hangs in Balance

Under the current system, SIVs are awarded to Afghans who worked for the U.S. government during America’s longest war. According to UN reports, the Taliban have arrested, tortured, and executed Afghans who supported the former Western-backed government. The Taliban deny these allegations, citing a general amnesty for former officials and soldiers.

A permanent shutdown of CARE, along with the Enduring Welcome operations it oversees, could eliminate the primary pathway for thousands of at-risk Afghans. VanDiver and U.S. officials estimate that around 110,000 Afghans still in Afghanistan are awaiting SIV and refugee application reviews, while another 40,000 have already been vetted and cleared for flights to Doha and Tirana before traveling to the U.S.

In addition, approximately 50,000 Afghans are currently stranded in nearly 90 countries, with around half of them in Pakistan. Many have been approved for U.S. resettlement or are awaiting further processing for SIV or refugee status.

Also Read: U.S. And Russia Begin Talks In Saudi Arabia Over Ukraine Conflict But Without Ukrainians

Filed under

Afghan Resettlement Office U.S

