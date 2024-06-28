U.S. Presidential Election Debate: Democrat Strategists Blow Concerns Over Biden's Performance Against Aggressive Trump

On 27th June, the democrat candidate Biden and Republican’s Trump faced their first U.S. presidential 2024 debate against each other. But the aftermath of the debate is bringing creases on the foreheads of Democrat’s forehead. As they are concerned over Biden’s performance.

Yesterday’s debate has marked with sharp and personal attacks intended on each other.

Biden’s Administration Rates His Performance

A senior Democrat who worked for the campaigns at root levels summed up his views as “we are f***ed”.

One former Biden administration said, ” Biden looks and sounds terrible. He’s incoherent,” while another Democratic operative bluntly remarked the performance “horrific”.

The debate Roundup

Yesterday’s U.S. presidential debate was the first ever to happen between a sitting president and a former president.

The CNN debate which stretched till 90 mins, was organized much early before the election on November 5th, and this is quite early than any debate ever happened.

There was no live audience in this debate, microphones that automated to mute when the candidate is speaking without their turn. These were kept in mind because in 2020’s debate Trump interrupted Biden repeatedly.

The two men remained true to their animosity as they didn’t shook each other’s hands.

The debate turned into quite petty as both were calling each other words like ‘loser’, ‘whiner’ and ‘disaster’. Then the debate turned quite off-beat as both started mocking each other’s golfing abilities, Trump flexing his superior driving distance and Biden mocking Trump that he would have difficulty carrying his own gold bag.

Overall, Biden struggled with a hoarse voice was poor in his delivery, whereas Trump was quite very aggressive.

