Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

U.S. Pushes for Elections in Ukraine Amid War, Seeks Ceasefire with Russia

As Ukraine’s war with Russia rages on, the United States is quietly pushing for elections—provided a ceasefire can be reached. But with legal barriers and geopolitical risks at play, the prospect remains uncertain.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
U.S. Pushes for Elections in Ukraine Amid War, Seeks Ceasefire with Russia

As Ukraine’s war with Russia rages on, the United States is quietly pushing for elections—provided a ceasefire can be reached.


The United States is encouraging Ukraine to hold elections, possibly by the end of the year, particularly if a truce with Russia can be reached in the coming months, Reuters reported, quoting President Donald Trump’s top Ukraine official.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Call for Elections During Wartime

Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, emphasized in an interview with Reuters that resuming presidential and parliamentary elections—currently suspended due to the war with Russia—was essential.

“Most democratic nations have elections even during wartime. I think it is important that they do so,” Kellogg stated. “That is the beauty of a solid democracy—you have more than one person potentially running.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Both Trump and Kellogg have signaled their intent to broker a peace deal within the initial months of a new administration to halt the full-scale war that erupted with Russia’s invasion in February 2022. However, they have yet to reveal concrete details regarding their strategy for ending what has become Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

Discussions on a Ceasefire and Elections

Although no final policy decisions have been made, Kellogg and other White House officials have recently debated the idea of urging Ukraine to hold elections as part of a preliminary ceasefire with Russia. This discussion has been confirmed by two sources familiar with these internal deliberations and a former U.S. official briefed on the proposal.

Trump administration officials are also considering whether to push for an initial ceasefire before attempting to negotiate a more permanent peace agreement, according to the sources. If presidential elections were held, the elected leader would then be responsible for negotiating a long-term settlement with Moscow.

These individuals, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, noted that the reception of such a proposal in Kyiv remains uncertain. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has indicated that elections could take place if hostilities cease and strong security guarantees are in place to prevent a renewed Russian offensive.

A senior adviser to the Ukrainian government and another source within Kyiv’s administration stated that the Trump administration has not yet made a formal request for Ukraine to conduct elections by year-end.

Legal and Strategic Barriers to Elections

Zelenskiy’s five-year presidential term was set to expire in 2024. However, Ukrainian law prohibits presidential and parliamentary elections under martial law, which has been in effect since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Washington had previously raised the issue of elections with senior officials in Zelenskiy’s administration during 2023 and 2024 under President Joe Biden, according to two former senior U.S. officials. The State Department and White House reportedly conveyed that elections were critical to maintaining international democratic norms.

However, Ukrainian officials have resisted the idea in discussions with the Biden administration, arguing that elections during the ongoing conflict could divide leadership and expose the country to Russian influence campaigns.

When asked about these reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded, “We do not have that information.” Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, speaking to the Interfax news agency on January 27, stated that there had been no direct contact between Moscow and the Trump administration. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has also said it is waiting for the U.S. to approve its new ambassador to Washington.

Putin’s Position on Ukraine’s Leadership

Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly dismissed Zelenskiy’s legitimacy in the absence of an electoral mandate. He argues that, without elections, Zelenskiy lacks the legal authority to sign binding peace agreements.

However, Putin has suggested that Zelenskiy could still engage in negotiations but must first revoke a 2022 decree banning talks with Russia while Putin remains in power. A Ukrainian government source described Putin’s stance as a calculated maneuver to undermine Ukraine’s negotiating position.

“(He) is setting a trap, claiming that if Ukraine doesn’t hold elections, he can later ignore any agreements,” the source said.

Potential Consequences of Lifting Martial Law

Ukraine’s legal framework explicitly prohibits elections under martial law, and some Western officials have voiced concerns over lifting these restrictions prematurely. A former Western official warned that ending martial law could allow mobilized soldiers to leave the military, lead to an outflow of hard currency, and trigger a mass departure of draft-age men seeking to avoid conscription.

Additionally, political instability could follow, as Zelenskiy’s status as a “lame duck” leader would weaken his authority and fuel competition among potential successors. The former official cautioned that if Trump pressures Zelenskiy to hold elections, Washington could inadvertently be aligning with Putin’s narrative questioning the Ukrainian leader’s legitimacy.

“Trump is reacting, in my view, to … Russian feedback,” the official said. “Russia wants to see an end to Zelenskiy.”

Doubt Over Peace Talks and Elections in 2025

Several former U.S. officials have expressed skepticism about whether a peace deal can be achieved in the near future or if elections in Ukraine will take place in 2025. The fundamental disagreements between Kyiv and Moscow on the process for initiating negotiations remain unresolved.

Although the Kremlin has repeatedly claimed that Putin is open to talks without preconditions, William Taylor, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, countered that Putin has demonstrated no genuine willingness to engage in serious peace discussions.

Zelenskiy, for his part, has insisted that any agreement must include U.S. and European security guarantees. This would potentially involve the deployment of foreign military forces on the frontlines to ensure Russia abides by the terms of a ceasefire.

Also Read: US Imposes 25% Tariff On Canada, Mexico, And China: What Will Get Costly For Shoppers

Filed under

Ukraine war

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Rohit Chopra? Federal Consumer Watchdog Agency Chief Fired By Trump

Who Is Rohit Chopra? Federal Consumer Watchdog Agency Chief Fired By Trump

First Wedding At Rashtrapati Bhavan: President Droupadi Murmu Approves, CRPF Officer Poonam Gupta To Marry On Feb 12

First Wedding At Rashtrapati Bhavan: President Droupadi Murmu Approves, CRPF Officer Poonam Gupta To Marry...

Chinese Scientists Create Baby With Two Males: A Revolutionary Breakthrough In Reproduction

Chinese Scientists Create Baby With Two Males: A Revolutionary Breakthrough In Reproduction

CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Bharat Sevashram Sangh Camp at Mahakumbh, Praises Its Century-Long Tradition of Selfless Service

CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Bharat Sevashram Sangh Camp at Mahakumbh, Praises Its Century-Long Tradition of...

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025...

Entertainment

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories

IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox