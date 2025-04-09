U.S. Revokes Student Visas Without Warning; Top Universities Raise Concern

Top universities like Columbia, Harvard, and the University of California, San Diego, said they were not even notified about the visa cancellations. In most cases, they found out either by tracking their student records or after immigration officers made surprise arrests.

A wave of fear and uncertainty has gripped international students across the United States after hundreds of student visas were quietly revoked in recent weeks — many without any explanation.

Top universities like Columbia, Harvard, and the University of California, San Diego, said they were not even notified about the visa cancellations. In most cases, they found out either by tracking their student records or after immigration officers made surprise arrests.

So far, at least 300 student visas have been revoked. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the number last month, and added that more would follow as the government continues cracking down on those it believes are “abusing” the student visa system.

With over a million international students currently studying in the U.S., many now fear they could be next — even if they’ve done nothing wrong.

Students Left in the Dark

Unlike previous immigration crackdowns where clear reasons were given, many students now are being left in the dark. Some were told they had to “self-deport” with no formal guidance or appeal options.

Immigration attorney Elizabeth Goss said, “It seems like they’re going lower and lower on the list of flags in the system to terminate these students’ status. It’s totally unprecedented.”

ICE and the U.S. State Department have remained silent so far and haven’t responded to requests for comment.

Visa Revoked Over a Speeding Ticket?

While some students had minor legal issues like dropped charges or traffic violations, others had nothing at all on their records.

Attorney Dan Berger, who advises universities in the Northeast, said, “But there are some students where I honestly can’t divine what the reason is for the termination.”

In one unusual case, a student reportedly lost his visa over a public urination incident.

Ohio State and UC System Hit Hard

The fallout is being felt coast to coast. Seven students at Ohio State University had their visas revoked. A university spokesperson said, “The students, their attorneys, and Ohio State are considering next steps.”

Across the University of California campuses, at least 44 students and recent graduates have lost their visas. At UC San Diego, one student was even detained at the border and deported, though the school didn’t share more details.

Lawsuit Filed by Dartmouth Student

One of the students caught in the crackdown is Xiaotian Liu, a Chinese doctoral student at Dartmouth College. His visa was revoked last Friday without any explanation, he claims in a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of New Hampshire.

“Xiaotian’s dream of finishing his doctoral program and obtaining a Ph.D. at Dartmouth College is now in severe jeopardy,” the lawsuit states. Liu says he has never committed a crime or attended a protest. He’s now facing possible detention or deportation.

Federal Scrutiny of Pro-Palestine Protests

The Trump administration’s student visa crackdown comes alongside investigations into dozens of colleges over alleged antisemitism during pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Last month, Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, a green-card holder, was detained by federal authorities after helping lead one of the campus protests.

While only a fraction of the 1.1 million international students in the U.S. have been affected so far, many now live with the fear that their visa could be taken away at any time, with no explanation.

Widespread Fear Among Students

Bernie Burrola, a vice president at the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, said this is creating real anxiety among international students.

“Some are worried, is it a social-media post I made? Is it because I may or may not have been near a protest?” he said. “That is the big fear, just not knowing.”

Universities Ask for Clarity

The American Council on Education, which represents hundreds of colleges and universities, has now written a letter to officials asking for answers.

So far, though, silence remains. And for many students — who have left home and families and spent years building a future in the U.S.—that silence is the most terrifying part of all.

