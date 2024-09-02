U.S. Seizes Plane Linked To Venezuelan President Maduro For Sanctions Violation

On Monday, the U.S. Justice Department announced the seizure of a plane connected to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which was flown from the Dominican Republic to Florida.

On Monday, the U.S. Justice Department announced the seizure of a plane connected to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which was flown from the Dominican Republic to Florida. The move came after authorities determined that the aircraft’s purchase violated U.S. sanctions.

Maduro, along with his associates and Venezuela’s vital oil industry, is subject to severe U.S. sanctions. His controversial handling of a recent election has also heightened the likelihood of additional sanctions.

The seizure of the plane comes amid mounting pressure on Maduro, who faces criticism both domestically and internationally over the disputed July 28 election. While Maduro declared himself the winner, opposition leaders claim their tallies indicate a clear victory for their candidate.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated, “This morning, the Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolás Maduro and his associates.”

The Venezuelan government has not yet provided a response to the seizure.

