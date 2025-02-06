U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Government Plane In The Dominican Republic Under Marco Rubio’s Oversight

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday oversaw the seizure of a Venezuelan government plane in the Dominican Republic.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday oversaw the seizure of a Venezuelan government plane in the Dominican Republic. The plane, a Dassault Falcon 200, had been undergoing maintenance at a Santo Domingo airport when U.S. authorities moved in to seize it.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to a statement from the U.S. State Department, authorities had “determined that there is a basis to file a civil forfeiture action to recover the aircraft, based on violations of U.S. sanctions, export controls, and money laundering.” This marks the second Venezuelan plane seized by the U.S. in the Dominican Republic in recent months.

Rubio’s Role in the Operation

During the last stop of his Latin American tour this week, Rubio witnessed a U.S. Department of Homeland Security official affix a warrant to the plane, formally seizing it. The Secretary of State has been a vocal advocate for stringent sanctions against the Venezuelan government, which he considers illegitimate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The U.S. State Department claimed that high-ranking officials from the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had used the seized aircraft for travel to various destinations, including Greece, Turkey, Russia, Nicaragua, and Cuba.

Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, has long championed harsh sanctions against Maduro’s government, an ally of the communist-led Cuban regime. He reiterated this week that the U.S. does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

Diplomatic Tensions and Recent Developments

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Richard Grenell met with Maduro in Caracas. The talks resulted in the release of six detained Americans. Grenell also pressed Venezuela to accept deportations of its nationals from the U.S.

Maduro’s government-backed victory in the July 2024 election remains highly contested by the Venezuelan opposition, international observers, and numerous countries, including the United States. The seizure of the aircraft is likely to further strain diplomatic relations.

Read More : Panamanian President Denies Deal For Free U.S. Warship Transit Through Canal