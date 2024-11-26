Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
U.S. Trade Partners Caution Against Potential Harm From Proposed Trump Tariffs

Officials from Mexico, Canada, and China have warned that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs could harm all involved economies.

Officials from Mexico, Canada, and China have warned that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs could harm all involved economies. The 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, coupled with a 10% levy on Chinese goods, aims to address grievances such as drug trafficking and unauthorized migration but risks inflation and job market disruptions.

Calls for Dialogue and Cooperation

Leaders and officials urged constructive discussions to avoid escalating tensions. Mexico’s President stated, “To one tariff will come another and so on, until we put our common businesses at risk.” The President plans to send a letter to Trump and seek direct discussions on the issue.

Impact on North American Economies

The Bank of Canada emphasized the potential consequences for both countries. Deputy Governor Rhys Mendes remarked, “What happens in the U.S. has a big impact on us, and something like this would clearly have an impact on both economies.”

China’s embassy in Washington echoed these concerns, stating, “No one will win a trade war or a tariff war.”

Trade Statistics Highlight Interdependence

According to U.S. Commerce Department data, goods worth over $1 trillion were shipped to the U.S. from Mexico, Canada, and China in the first nine months of the year, underscoring the deep economic ties among these nations.

Focus on Fentanyl and Border Control

Tariffs as Leverage for Policy Changes

Trump’s tariffs are tied to broader grievances, including the flow of illicit drugs like fentanyl. While fentanyl-related deaths in the U.S. declined in 2023, nearly 75,000 fatalities still occurred. Trump’s policy leverages tariffs to push for cooperation in addressing these issues, particularly from Mexico and China.

Renewed Focus on China

Regarding China, Trump declared, “Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff… on all of their many products coming into the United States.” This move ties into his broader pledge to end China’s most-favored-nation trading status and impose tariffs exceeding 60%.

Contradictions with Existing Trade Agreements

The proposed tariffs may violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), signed by Trump in 2020, which ensures largely duty-free trade until its 2026 expiration.

Legal Pathways for Implementation

Warren Maruyama, former general counsel for the U.S. Trade Representative, noted that Trump could use a national emergency declaration under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose the tariffs, though legal challenges would likely arise.

Market Reactions and Future Negotiations

Currency and Stock Market Impacts

The announcement caused the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar to weaken, while U.S. stock markets remained stable, with investors interpreting the tariffs as a potential negotiation tactic. Shares of vulnerable sectors, like automotive companies, saw declines.

Potential for Resolution

Economists speculate that the tariff threats could serve as leverage to encourage Canada and Mexico to present credible plans over the next two months, potentially avoiding the imposition of these duties. As one analyst noted, “It leaves the door open to Canada and Mexico coming up with a credible plan.”

The unfolding developments reflect the high stakes for global trade, economic stability, and diplomatic relations.

Filed under

Canada China Mexico U.S. Trade Partners
Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

