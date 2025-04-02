U.S. Urges Europe To Keep Buying American Arms Amid EU Defence Push

U.S. officials have delivered strong messages to European counterparts, warning that excluding American firms from defense contracts could strain transatlantic ties.

The United States has urged its European allies to continue purchasing American-made weapons, as the European Union moves to strengthen its own defense industry and potentially restrict U.S. arms manufacturers from European procurement, as reported by Reuters.

In recent weeks, U.S. officials have delivered strong messages to European counterparts, warning that excluding American firms from defense contracts could strain transatlantic ties. The development comes as the EU advances its ReArm Europe initiative, which seeks to boost the bloc’s military capabilities while reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.

U.S. Concerns Over European Defense Autonomy

The EU’s push for a more self-sufficient defense sector gained momentum following signals from the Trump administration that the U.S. military commitment to Europe may not be absolute. In response, the European Commission proposed a â‚¬150 billion ($162 billion) fund in March to finance joint defense projects and strengthen European arms manufacturing.

While the EU insists that non-European firms can still compete for contracts, the proposed measures include regulatory barriers that could effectively sideline American and British defense companies. Experts suggest this move reflects the EU’s broader goal of reducing dependency on U.S. security guarantees.

However, Washington sees the initiative as a threat to long-standing defense cooperation. During a March 25 meeting with Baltic foreign ministers, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the importance of keeping U.S. defense companies engaged in European procurement. According to sources, Rubio warned that any exclusion of American firms would be viewed negatively by the U.S. government.

One Northern European diplomat, speaking anonymously, confirmed that similar warnings had been relayed to other EU nations. “They are upset about the ReArm Europe proposal and the fact that U.S. manufacturers might be excluded,” the official said.

Tensions Within U.S. Policy on Europe

The Trump administration’s Europe policy appears to be pulling in two directions. On one hand, Washington has pressured NATO allies to increase their military spending and take greater responsibility for their own security. On the other, the U.S. still expects Europe to maintain its reliance on American arms manufacturers, creating a fundamental contradiction.

At the Munich Security Conference earlier this year, U.S. officials reiterated their support for European military spending but warned against policies that would disadvantage American firms. The recent pushback from Washington signals a heightened concern over the EU’s shift toward defense autonomy.

A State Department spokesperson acknowledged European efforts to strengthen defense capabilities but cautioned against new trade barriers. “Transatlantic defense industrial cooperation makes the Alliance stronger,” the official stated.

The ReArm Europe proposal has sparked debate within the EU over how joint military projects should be structured and funded. While many European leaders support reducing reliance on U.S. arms, the transition is expected to be complex and politically sensitive.

