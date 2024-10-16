Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
U.S. Urges India to Cooperate in Investigation of Sikh Separatist’s Killing

The US has expressed disappointment with India's response to Canada's ongoing investigation into the killing of Sikh separatist leader

U.S. Urges India to Cooperate in Investigation of Sikh Separatist’s Killing

The United States has expressed disappointment with India’s response to Canada’s ongoing investigation into the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which occurred last year. U.S. officials have called for cooperation between the two nations to ensure the matter is resolved transparently.

U.S. Calls for Serious Approach to Investigation

On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department emphasized the gravity of the situation. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller noted the seriousness of the allegations, which have stirred diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. He stressed the need for India to take these concerns seriously, stating, “The allegations are extremely serious and need to be addressed with the appropriate level of attention.”

Disappointment Over Lack of Cooperation

Miller went on to express dissatisfaction with India’s current stance, highlighting the country’s reluctance to collaborate with Canadian authorities on the investigation. “We wanted to see the government of India cooperate with Canada in its investigation. Unfortunately, that has not been the course they’ve chosen,” he added.

Ongoing Diplomatic Strain Between India and Canada

This diplomatic dispute between India and Canada has attracted significant international attention, with the U.S. urging both nations to work together to resolve the case. The tensions stem from the unresolved murder of Nijjar, a prominent figure in the Sikh separatist movement. Canada has accused India of being involved in the killing, a claim India denies, further straining relations between the two countries.

ALSO READ: SCO Summit: Jaishankar Meets Mongolian Prime Minister In Pakistan

Filed under

Canada Hardeep Singh Nijjar Sikh separatist leader United States
