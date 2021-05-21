UAE and Bahrain are offering China's state owned drugmaker Sinopharm's Covid-19 booster shot six months after the initial two doses of vaccine. The vaccination drive for third dose will be starting with priority groups- primarily those above the age of 60 or suffering a chronic disease.

As China keeps the world in mystery regarding Covid-19 origins, it is leaving no stone unturned to advance vaccine diplomacy to turn the tides in its favour. In a latest development, UAE and Bahrain are offering China’s state owned drugmaker Sinopharm’s Covid-19 booster shot six months after the initial two doses of vaccine, starting with priority groups- primarily those above the age of 60 or suffering a chronic disease.

UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said that the UAE offer is part of its proactive strategy to provide maximum protection for society. It added that an additional supportive dose of Sinopharm is now available to people who have received the vaccine previously and who have now completed more than 6 months since the second dose.

Interestingly, UAE has also joined hands with the Chinese pharma company and an Abu-Dhabi based technology company Group 42, claim reports. At present, UAE is providing 4 vaccines to its citizens, at no cost/ for free.

Even as experts question the efficacy of Chinese vaccines, Xi is now determined to advance China’s diplomacy and will be delivering a virtual address at G20 health summit in Rome on Friday. Reports say that the leaders of the participating countries are expected to adopt a Rome Declaration of principles with commitment to global health, with voluntary licensing of Covid-19 vaccine patents to developing countries. However, the draft stands contrary to US’s proposal to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines.