Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence

The attack, which took place in the Fambita quarter of the rural border town of Kokorou, resulted in the tragic loss of at least 44 lives and left 13 others injured.

UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence

UAE Denounces Terrorist Attack on Niger Mosque, Calls for Global Unity Against Violence


The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in a village in southwestern Niger. The attack, which took place in the Fambita quarter of the rural border town of Kokorou, resulted in the tragic loss of at least 44 lives and left 13 others injured. In response, the government of Niger has declared three days of mourning to honor the victims.

UAE’s Firm Stance Against Terrorism

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering opposition to all forms of terrorism and violence. The Ministry emphasized that such criminal acts seek to destabilize societies and violate international laws aimed at ensuring peace and security.

“The UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.”

The attack occurred early in the afternoon during a prayer service at the mosque, as worshippers observed the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. According to Niger’s interior ministry, heavily armed assailants surrounded the mosque and carried out the massacre with “unusual cruelty.” The attackers also set fire to a local market and several homes, adding to the devastation.

Extending Support and Solidarity

The UAE extended its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the government and people of Niger, as well as to the families of the victims. The Ministry also conveyed wishes for a swift recovery for those who sustained injuries in the attack.

Rising Threat of Terrorism in West Africa

This attack is part of a broader surge in violence across West Africa’s Sahel region, where extremist groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS) have expanded their influence. Since the 2012 Tuareg rebellion in northern Mali, these armed groups have spread into neighboring countries, including Niger and Burkina Faso, and more recently into coastal West African nations like Togo and Ghana.

Call for International Cooperation

This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for international collaboration in combating terrorism and preventing further violence. The UAE continues to advocate for global efforts to promote peace and security, emphasizing the importance of unity in the face of such threats.

(With Inputs from ANI)

