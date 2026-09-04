UAE Flight Update: Is Your Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia or flydubai Flight Affected? Full List of Delayed Dubai and Abu Dhabi Arrivals and Departures

The situation in the Middle East is still far from being normal. Passengers who are planning to travel between the UAE and the rest of the world will continue to face disruption after renewed escalation in the war between the United States and Iran. This matter escalated after the US military’s latest attack on Iran this Tuesday night, after which the Islamic Republic retaliated with missiles and drone attacks towards US bases in West Asia and other key regions in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq and Kuwait.

The reason behind delays, cancellations, and disruptions in flights is the US-Iran war escalation. Due to renewed conflict, there are several flights which are being cancelled or delayed at Dubai International Airport.

UAE and Dubai Flight Cancellations, Delays

The renewed tension between the US and Iran has also led to delays in multiple flights between India and Dubai. Although there are some airports in the UAE and elsewhere in the neighbouring countries that are still working with heightened security, several flights are impacted due to the geopolitical situation around the Persian Gulf.

Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi

Impacted Arrivals

Airline Flight No. Route Status Air Arabia 3L201 Calicut → Abu Dhabi Delayed Air Arabia 3L142 Chennai → Abu Dhabi Delayed Air Arabia 3L134 Trivandrum → Abu Dhabi Delayed Air Arabia 3L112 Ahmedabad → Abu Dhabi Delayed Air Arabia 3L312 Sialkot → Abu Dhabi Delayed Air Arabia 3L044 Kathmandu → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY114 Barcelona → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY219 Delhi → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY213 Delhi → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY303 Islamabad → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY844 Moscow → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY299 Karachi → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY247 Ahmedabad → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY277 Peshawar → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY343 Chennai → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY393 Colombo → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY770 Nairobi → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY068 London Heathrow → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY100 Lisbon → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY417 Phuket → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY405 Bangkok → Abu Dhabi Delayed Etihad EY078 Manchester → Abu Dhabi Delayed

Impacted Departures

Airline Flight No. Route Status Air Arabia 3L134 Abu Dhabi → Trivandrum Delayed Air Arabia 3L112 Abu Dhabi → Ahmedabad Delayed Air Arabia 3L312 Abu Dhabi → Sialkot Delayed Air Arabia 3L044 Abu Dhabi → Kathmandu Delayed Air Arabia 3L715 Abu Dhabi → Tbilisi Delayed Etihad EY844 Abu Dhabi → Moscow Delayed Etihad EY303 Abu Dhabi → Islamabad Delayed Etihad EY219 Abu Dhabi → Delhi Delayed Etihad EY213 Abu Dhabi → Delhi Delayed Etihad EY299 Abu Dhabi → Karachi Delayed Etihad EY247 Abu Dhabi → Ahmedabad Delayed Etihad EY277 Abu Dhabi → Peshawar Delayed Etihad EY343 Abu Dhabi → Chennai Delayed Etihad EY393 Abu Dhabi → Colombo Delayed Etihad EY770 Abu Dhabi → Nairobi Delayed Etihad EY068 Abu Dhabi → London Heathrow Delayed Etihad EY100 Abu Dhabi → Lisbon Delayed Etihad EY417 Abu Dhabi → Phuket Delayed Etihad EY405 Abu Dhabi → Bangkok Delayed Etihad EY078 Abu Dhabi → Manchester Delayed IndiGo 6E1439 Abu Dhabi ↔ Tiruchirappalli Delayed

Dubai International Airport

Impacted Arrivals

Indian Airlines

Airline Flight No. Route Status Air India Express IX425 Kochi → Dubai Delayed SpiceJet SG5155 Amritsar → Dubai Delayed SpiceJet SG5118 Kochi → Dubai Delayed SpiceJet SG5060 Mumbai → Dubai Delayed

Flydubai

Airline Flight No. Route Status Flydubai FZ1722 Almaty → Dubai Delayed Flydubai FZ1736 Almaty → Dubai Delayed Flydubai FZ1690 Bishkek → Dubai Delayed Flydubai FZ952 Moscow → Dubai Delayed Flydubai FZ988 Moscow → Dubai Delayed Flydubai FZ966 Moscow → Dubai Delayed Flydubai FZ920 Jeddah → Dubai Delayed Flydubai FZ1304 Astana → Dubai Delayed Flydubai FZ1716 Minsk → Dubai Delayed Flydubai FZ1634 Minsk → Dubai Delayed Flydubai FZ642 Addis Ababa → Dubai Delayed Flydubai FZ1116 Damascus → Dubai Delayed Flydubai FZ816 Abha → Dubai Delayed Flydubai FZ202 Baghdad → Dubai Delayed Flydubai FZ652 Entebbe → Dubai Cancelled

Emirates Arrivals

Airline Flight No. Route Status Emirates EK527 Hyderabad → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK565 Bengaluru → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK020 Manchester → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK010 London Gatwick → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK194 Lisbon → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK024 Edinburgh → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK164 Dublin → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK006 London Heathrow → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK146 Amsterdam → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK180 Warsaw → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK098 Rome → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK094 Bologna → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK082 Lyon → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK232 Washington → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK244 Montreal → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK204 New York → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK206 New York → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK236 Chicago → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK238 Boston → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK216 Los Angeles → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK212 Houston → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK226 San Francisco → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK613 Islamabad → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK651 Colombo → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK375 Bangkok → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK659 Male → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK928 Cairo → Dubai Delayed Emirates EK357 Jakarta → Dubai Delayed

Impacted Departures

Airline Flight No. Route Status SpiceJet SG052 Dubai → Pune Delayed SpiceJet SG5106 Dubai → New Delhi Delayed SpiceJet SG5153 Dubai → Kozhikode Delayed

US-Iran War Latest Updates

The war between the United States and Iran has escalated after renewed conflict in the US-Iran war, which has heightened security concerns across the region. The situation remains fluid, with US Vice President JD Vance saying the Trump administration has economic, military, diplomatic and covert options available as tensions escalate with Iran.

Iran is also under pressure due to US sanctions and a naval blockade, while shipping risks remain severe around the key water route, i.e., the Strait of Hormuz.