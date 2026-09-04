UAE Flight Update: Is Your Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia or flydubai Flight Affected? Full List of Delayed Dubai and Abu Dhabi Arrivals and Departures

The situation in the Middle East is still far from being normal. Passengers who are planning to travel between the UAE and the rest of the world will continue to face disruption after renewed escalation in the war between the United States and Iran. This matter escalated after the US military’s latest attack on Iran this Tuesday night, after which the Islamic Republic retaliated with missiles and drone attacks towards US bases in West Asia and other key regions in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq and Kuwait.
The reason behind delays, cancellations, and disruptions in flights is the US-Iran war escalation. Due to renewed conflict, there are several flights which are being cancelled or delayed at Dubai International Airport.
UAE and Dubai Flight Cancellations, Delays
The renewed tension between the US and Iran has also led to delays in multiple flights between India and Dubai. Although there are some airports in the UAE and elsewhere in the neighbouring countries that are still working with heightened security, several flights are impacted due to the geopolitical situation around the Persian Gulf.
Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi
Impacted Arrivals
|Airline
|Flight No.
|Route
|Status
|Air Arabia
|3L201
|Calicut → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Air Arabia
|3L142
|Chennai → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Air Arabia
|3L134
|Trivandrum → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Air Arabia
|3L112
|Ahmedabad → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Air Arabia
|3L312
|Sialkot → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Air Arabia
|3L044
|Kathmandu → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY114
|Barcelona → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY219
|Delhi → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY213
|Delhi → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY303
|Islamabad → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY844
|Moscow → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY299
|Karachi → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY247
|Ahmedabad → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY277
|Peshawar → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY343
|Chennai → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY393
|Colombo → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY770
|Nairobi → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY068
|London Heathrow → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY100
|Lisbon → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY417
|Phuket → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY405
|Bangkok → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY078
|Manchester → Abu Dhabi
|Delayed
Impacted Departures
|Airline
|Flight No.
|Route
|Status
|Air Arabia
|3L134
|Abu Dhabi → Trivandrum
|Delayed
|Air Arabia
|3L112
|Abu Dhabi → Ahmedabad
|Delayed
|Air Arabia
|3L312
|Abu Dhabi → Sialkot
|Delayed
|Air Arabia
|3L044
|Abu Dhabi → Kathmandu
|Delayed
|Air Arabia
|3L715
|Abu Dhabi → Tbilisi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY844
|Abu Dhabi → Moscow
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY303
|Abu Dhabi → Islamabad
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY219
|Abu Dhabi → Delhi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY213
|Abu Dhabi → Delhi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY299
|Abu Dhabi → Karachi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY247
|Abu Dhabi → Ahmedabad
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY277
|Abu Dhabi → Peshawar
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY343
|Abu Dhabi → Chennai
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY393
|Abu Dhabi → Colombo
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY770
|Abu Dhabi → Nairobi
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY068
|Abu Dhabi → London Heathrow
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY100
|Abu Dhabi → Lisbon
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY417
|Abu Dhabi → Phuket
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY405
|Abu Dhabi → Bangkok
|Delayed
|Etihad
|EY078
|Abu Dhabi → Manchester
|Delayed
|IndiGo
|6E1439
|Abu Dhabi ↔ Tiruchirappalli
|Delayed
Dubai International Airport
Impacted Arrivals
Indian Airlines
|Airline
|Flight No.
|Route
|Status
|Air India Express
|IX425
|Kochi → Dubai
|Delayed
|SpiceJet
|SG5155
|Amritsar → Dubai
|Delayed
|SpiceJet
|SG5118
|Kochi → Dubai
|Delayed
|SpiceJet
|SG5060
|Mumbai → Dubai
|Delayed
Flydubai
|Airline
|Flight No.
|Route
|Status
|Flydubai
|FZ1722
|Almaty → Dubai
|Delayed
|Flydubai
|FZ1736
|Almaty → Dubai
|Delayed
|Flydubai
|FZ1690
|Bishkek → Dubai
|Delayed
|Flydubai
|FZ952
|Moscow → Dubai
|Delayed
|Flydubai
|FZ988
|Moscow → Dubai
|Delayed
|Flydubai
|FZ966
|Moscow → Dubai
|Delayed
|Flydubai
|FZ920
|Jeddah → Dubai
|Delayed
|Flydubai
|FZ1304
|Astana → Dubai
|Delayed
|Flydubai
|FZ1716
|Minsk → Dubai
|Delayed
|Flydubai
|FZ1634
|Minsk → Dubai
|Delayed
|Flydubai
|FZ642
|Addis Ababa → Dubai
|Delayed
|Flydubai
|FZ1116
|Damascus → Dubai
|Delayed
|Flydubai
|FZ816
|Abha → Dubai
|Delayed
|Flydubai
|FZ202
|Baghdad → Dubai
|Delayed
|Flydubai
|FZ652
|Entebbe → Dubai
|Cancelled
Emirates Arrivals
|Airline
|Flight No.
|Route
|Status
|Emirates
|EK527
|Hyderabad → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK565
|Bengaluru → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK020
|Manchester → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK010
|London Gatwick → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK194
|Lisbon → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK024
|Edinburgh → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK164
|Dublin → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK006
|London Heathrow → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK146
|Amsterdam → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK180
|Warsaw → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK098
|Rome → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK094
|Bologna → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK082
|Lyon → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK232
|Washington → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK244
|Montreal → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK204
|New York → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK206
|New York → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK236
|Chicago → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK238
|Boston → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK216
|Los Angeles → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK212
|Houston → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK226
|San Francisco → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK613
|Islamabad → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK651
|Colombo → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK375
|Bangkok → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK659
|Male → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK928
|Cairo → Dubai
|Delayed
|Emirates
|EK357
|Jakarta → Dubai
|Delayed
Impacted Departures
|Airline
|Flight No.
|Route
|Status
|SpiceJet
|SG052
|Dubai → Pune
|Delayed
|SpiceJet
|SG5106
|Dubai → New Delhi
|Delayed
|SpiceJet
|SG5153
|Dubai → Kozhikode
|Delayed
US-Iran War Latest Updates
The war between the United States and Iran has escalated after renewed conflict in the US-Iran war, which has heightened security concerns across the region. The situation remains fluid, with US Vice President JD Vance saying the Trump administration has economic, military, diplomatic and covert options available as tensions escalate with Iran.
Iran is also under pressure due to US sanctions and a naval blockade, while shipping risks remain severe around the key water route, i.e., the Strait of Hormuz.
Sudeep Singh Rawat is a Copy Editor at NewsX Digital with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He covers national and international news, with a focus on politics, crime, technology, public affairs, and trending topics. Before joining NewsX Digital, he worked with Business Standard, The Sunday Guardian, and other digital media organisations. His reporting focuses on breaking news, enterprise stories, and explainers that inform readers through accurate, balanced, and context-driven journalism.