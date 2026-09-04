LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > UAE Flight Update: Is Your Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia or flydubai Flight Affected? Full List of Delayed Dubai and Abu Dhabi Arrivals and Departures

UAE Flight Update: Is Your Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia or flydubai Flight Affected? Full List of Delayed Dubai and Abu Dhabi Arrivals and Departures

UAE flight services face major disruptions amid renewed US-Iran conflict, with heightened security triggering delays at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports and affecting airlines including Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia.

UAE Flight Update: Is Your Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia or flydubai Flight Affected? Full List of Delayed Dubai and Abu Dhabi Arrivals and Departures

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 16:48 IST

The situation in the Middle East is still far from being normal. Passengers who are planning to travel between the UAE and the rest of the world will continue to face disruption after renewed escalation in the war between the United States and Iran. This matter escalated after the US military’s latest attack on Iran this Tuesday night, after which the Islamic Republic retaliated with missiles and drone attacks towards US bases in West Asia and other key regions in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq and Kuwait.

The reason behind delays, cancellations, and disruptions in flights is the US-Iran war escalation. Due to renewed conflict, there are several flights which are being cancelled or delayed at Dubai International Airport.

You Might Be Interested In

UAE and Dubai Flight Cancellations, Delays

The renewed tension between the US and Iran has also led to delays in multiple flights between India and Dubai. Although there are some airports in the UAE and elsewhere in the neighbouring countries that are still working with heightened security, several flights are impacted due to the geopolitical situation around the Persian Gulf. 

Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi

Impacted Arrivals

Airline Flight No. Route Status
Air Arabia 3L201 Calicut → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Air Arabia 3L142 Chennai → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Air Arabia 3L134 Trivandrum → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Air Arabia 3L112 Ahmedabad → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Air Arabia 3L312 Sialkot → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Air Arabia 3L044 Kathmandu → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY114 Barcelona → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY219 Delhi → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY213 Delhi → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY303 Islamabad → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY844 Moscow → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY299 Karachi → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY247 Ahmedabad → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY277 Peshawar → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY343 Chennai → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY393 Colombo → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY770 Nairobi → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY068 London Heathrow → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY100 Lisbon → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY417 Phuket → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY405 Bangkok → Abu Dhabi Delayed
Etihad EY078 Manchester → Abu Dhabi Delayed

Impacted Departures

Airline Flight No. Route Status
Air Arabia 3L134 Abu Dhabi → Trivandrum Delayed
Air Arabia 3L112 Abu Dhabi → Ahmedabad Delayed
Air Arabia 3L312 Abu Dhabi → Sialkot Delayed
Air Arabia 3L044 Abu Dhabi → Kathmandu Delayed
Air Arabia 3L715 Abu Dhabi → Tbilisi Delayed
Etihad EY844 Abu Dhabi → Moscow Delayed
Etihad EY303 Abu Dhabi → Islamabad Delayed
Etihad EY219 Abu Dhabi → Delhi Delayed
Etihad EY213 Abu Dhabi → Delhi Delayed
Etihad EY299 Abu Dhabi → Karachi Delayed
Etihad EY247 Abu Dhabi → Ahmedabad Delayed
Etihad EY277 Abu Dhabi → Peshawar Delayed
Etihad EY343 Abu Dhabi → Chennai Delayed
Etihad EY393 Abu Dhabi → Colombo Delayed
Etihad EY770 Abu Dhabi → Nairobi Delayed
Etihad EY068 Abu Dhabi → London Heathrow Delayed
Etihad EY100 Abu Dhabi → Lisbon Delayed
Etihad EY417 Abu Dhabi → Phuket Delayed
Etihad EY405 Abu Dhabi → Bangkok Delayed
Etihad EY078 Abu Dhabi → Manchester Delayed
IndiGo 6E1439 Abu Dhabi ↔ Tiruchirappalli Delayed

Dubai International Airport

Impacted Arrivals

Indian Airlines

Airline Flight No. Route Status
Air India Express IX425 Kochi → Dubai Delayed
SpiceJet SG5155 Amritsar → Dubai Delayed
SpiceJet SG5118 Kochi → Dubai Delayed
SpiceJet SG5060 Mumbai → Dubai Delayed

Flydubai

Airline Flight No. Route Status
Flydubai FZ1722 Almaty → Dubai Delayed
Flydubai FZ1736 Almaty → Dubai Delayed
Flydubai FZ1690 Bishkek → Dubai Delayed
Flydubai FZ952 Moscow → Dubai Delayed
Flydubai FZ988 Moscow → Dubai Delayed
Flydubai FZ966 Moscow → Dubai Delayed
Flydubai FZ920 Jeddah → Dubai Delayed
Flydubai FZ1304 Astana → Dubai Delayed
Flydubai FZ1716 Minsk → Dubai Delayed
Flydubai FZ1634 Minsk → Dubai Delayed
Flydubai FZ642 Addis Ababa → Dubai Delayed
Flydubai FZ1116 Damascus → Dubai Delayed
Flydubai FZ816 Abha → Dubai Delayed
Flydubai FZ202 Baghdad → Dubai Delayed
Flydubai FZ652 Entebbe → Dubai Cancelled

Emirates Arrivals

Airline Flight No. Route Status
Emirates EK527 Hyderabad → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK565 Bengaluru → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK020 Manchester → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK010 London Gatwick → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK194 Lisbon → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK024 Edinburgh → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK164 Dublin → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK006 London Heathrow → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK146 Amsterdam → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK180 Warsaw → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK098 Rome → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK094 Bologna → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK082 Lyon → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK232 Washington → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK244 Montreal → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK204 New York → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK206 New York → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK236 Chicago → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK238 Boston → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK216 Los Angeles → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK212 Houston → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK226 San Francisco → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK613 Islamabad → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK651 Colombo → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK375 Bangkok → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK659 Male → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK928 Cairo → Dubai Delayed
Emirates EK357 Jakarta → Dubai Delayed

Impacted Departures

Airline Flight No. Route Status
SpiceJet SG052 Dubai → Pune Delayed
SpiceJet SG5106 Dubai → New Delhi Delayed
SpiceJet SG5153 Dubai → Kozhikode Delayed

US-Iran War Latest Updates

The war between the United States and Iran has escalated after renewed conflict in the US-Iran war, which has heightened security concerns across the region. The situation remains fluid, with US Vice President JD Vance saying the Trump administration has economic, military, diplomatic and covert options available as tensions escalate with Iran.

Iran is also under pressure due to US sanctions and a naval blockade, while shipping risks remain severe around the key water route, i.e., the Strait of Hormuz. 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UAE Flight Update: Is Your Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia or flydubai Flight Affected? Full List of Delayed Dubai and Abu Dhabi Arrivals and Departures
Tags: home-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

Why Is The UN Set To Adopt A New World Map? What Will ‘Equal Earth Projection’ Change And Why Now?

UK Female PE Teacher Accused Of Physical Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student, Now Faces Trial

Woman Undergoes Surgery In Pakistan; Doctors Find No Baby Inside; Strange Case Leaves Family Stunned

‘Trump Strait’ For Strait Of Hormuz? Trump Floats New Name As US-Iran Rages On, White House Reacts

2 Killed In Minneapolis Apartment Shooting, Suspect Dead; 3 US Police Officers Injured

LATEST NEWS

Mudit Bhalla — The Student Buddy: Empowering Students Beyond the Classroom

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert After Heavy Rain; Flights Operations May Be Affected; Check Noida, Gurugram Forecast

Japan To Host Team India In Historic One-Off T20I Ahead Of Asian Games 2026 | Details Inside

BigMuscles Nutrition or Muscleblaze? A Balanced look at two popular brands

Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Clash Tonight? Here’s What We Know

UAE Flight Update: Is Your Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia or flydubai Flight Affected? Full List of Delayed Dubai and Abu Dhabi Arrivals and Departures

ENG vs PAK: Jason Gillespie Sympathises With Pakistan Players Over Selection And Management Chaos — ‘This ​Is These Guys’ Livelihoods’

US Open 2026 September 4 Schedule Today: Serena Williams, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz in Action | Match Timings, Courts And Order of Play

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2026-27 Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Who Is Rida Isfahani? Pakistani Actress Had Made a Shocking Claim About Her Ex-Fiancé Allegedly Leaking Her Private Video

UAE Flight Update: Is Your Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia or flydubai Flight Affected? Full List of Delayed Dubai and Abu Dhabi Arrivals and Departures

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UAE Flight Update: Is Your Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia or flydubai Flight Affected? Full List of Delayed Dubai and Abu Dhabi Arrivals and Departures

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UAE Flight Update: Is Your Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia or flydubai Flight Affected? Full List of Delayed Dubai and Abu Dhabi Arrivals and Departures
UAE Flight Update: Is Your Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia or flydubai Flight Affected? Full List of Delayed Dubai and Abu Dhabi Arrivals and Departures
UAE Flight Update: Is Your Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia or flydubai Flight Affected? Full List of Delayed Dubai and Abu Dhabi Arrivals and Departures
UAE Flight Update: Is Your Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia or flydubai Flight Affected? Full List of Delayed Dubai and Abu Dhabi Arrivals and Departures

QUICK LINKS