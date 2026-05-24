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Home > World News > UAE Flights News: Dubai Airport Adds 40+ Airlines Ahead of Eid; Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo, Qatar Airways Flight Schedule, Ticket Price, Refund

UAE Flights News: Dubai Airport Adds 40+ Airlines Ahead of Eid; Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo, Qatar Airways Flight Schedule, Ticket Price, Refund

Dubai International Airport is preparing for heavy Eid holiday travel with more than 40 international airlines operating flights from the UAE. Major carriers including Emirates, Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Qatar Airways are expanding routes and increasing connectivity across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Dubai Airport Adds 40+ Airlines Ahead of Eid. Photo: AI
Dubai Airport Adds 40+ Airlines Ahead of Eid. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 13:15 IST

Dubai International Airport is gearing up for a huge rush in the Eid holidays, as more than 40 international airlines are still operating flights from the UAE. Major carriers like Emirates, IndiGo, Air India, Flydubai, and Qatar Airways keep expanding their routes across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East to match the rising passenger demands. This is mostly because of Eid, and especially during this travel surge travelers are advised to check the latest flight timetable , ticket costs, as well as refund terms.

Emirates Flight Schedule for Dubai, UAE, Qatar 

Emirates is currently flying to 137 destinations, in 72 countries spread across Europe, Africa the Middle East, Asia, Australia and also the Americas.  

The airline says it is keeping a close watch on the travel situation, and it’s trying to deliver smoother flight connections and more travel choices during the busy holiday season, basically right around now.   

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Air India, IndiGo, Qatar Airways, SpiceJet Add Intenrational Flights Ahead of Eid Holidays in Dubai 

Passengers travelling from South Asia still have quite a lot of flight options going to Dubai, with airlines like Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Pakistan International Airlines running their usual routes between Dubai and most of the main cities in the area.  

UAE Flights News: Dubai Airport Adds 40+ Airlines Ahead of Eid; Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo, Qatar Airways Flight Schedule, Ticket Price, Refund

Dubai’s own networks of flights also manages to connect Central Asia and the Caucasus through carriers such as Uzbekistan Airways and Somon Air. At the same time, carriers like Ethiopian Airlines and EgyptAir are helping in boosting connections links with Africa, so Dubai remains this huge global transit hub, tying together separate continents. 

UAE Flights News: Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Flight Schedule 

Dubai keeps up really strong flight links with South Asia, and you have both full-service and UAE budget friendly airlines running regularly. Most of these flights get a lot of passenger volume, mostly because of tourism, work travel, family visits, and also workers moving between the areas. It sort of feels constant, like the routes never really slow down.

Country

Airlines

India

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet

Pakistan

Air Sial, Airblue, Fly Jinnah, Pakistan International Airlines

Bangladesh

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines

Sri Lanka

SriLankan Airlines, FitsAir

Nepal

Himalaya Airlines, Nepal Airlines

Afghanistan

Ariana Afghan Airlines, Kam Air

Also Read: Iran Closes Airspace Till THIS Date Amid Rising War Risk; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund 

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UAE Flights News: Dubai Airport Adds 40+ Airlines Ahead of Eid; Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo, Qatar Airways Flight Schedule, Ticket Price, Refund

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UAE Flights News: Dubai Airport Adds 40+ Airlines Ahead of Eid; Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo, Qatar Airways Flight Schedule, Ticket Price, Refund

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UAE Flights News: Dubai Airport Adds 40+ Airlines Ahead of Eid; Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo, Qatar Airways Flight Schedule, Ticket Price, Refund
UAE Flights News: Dubai Airport Adds 40+ Airlines Ahead of Eid; Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo, Qatar Airways Flight Schedule, Ticket Price, Refund
UAE Flights News: Dubai Airport Adds 40+ Airlines Ahead of Eid; Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo, Qatar Airways Flight Schedule, Ticket Price, Refund
UAE Flights News: Dubai Airport Adds 40+ Airlines Ahead of Eid; Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo, Qatar Airways Flight Schedule, Ticket Price, Refund

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