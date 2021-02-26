UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be visiting India on Friday to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishanakar. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit comes just over two months after Jaishankar visited the United Arab Emirates in November last year. During Jaishankar’s two-day visit to the UAE on November 25-26, he had discussed during his talks with Nahyan further opportunities to work together with the Gulf kingdom towards changing the world.

The UAE Foreign Minister will return today evening itself. This meeting is crucial for India and its strategic partnership as relations between Pakistan and the UAE appeared to be on a sharp downward spiral particularly after Pakistan PM Imran Khan was critical of the UAE’s formalisation of its relationship with Israel.

Last November after the Bahrain visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had arrived in UAE. In this visit, S Jaishankar was seen discussing ways for Indian workers in UAE to start work post-pandemic among others. The immediate fallout of the ties between the UAE and Israel was soon felt in Pakistan. There is speculation that Pakistan ex-pats would be dispatched back home from UAE as there is renewed pressure on Pakistan to accept Israel.