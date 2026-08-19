UAE Halts All Trade And Financial Dealings With Iran After Missile Threat Alert

The UAE has suspended all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran “until further notice”, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, as tensions in the Middle East rose again. UAE Foreign Ministry communications director Afra Al Hameli said, “In light of regional escalations… all trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice.” The move came as a 60-day window for US-Iranian peace talks expired on Monday without a breakthrough, increasing fears of another escalation.

UAE faces new missile warning amid rising regional tensions

Nearly two hours before the announcement, residents received a brief phone alert warning of a “potential missile threat”. The UAE Interior Ministry said, “Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building.” The warning was lifted shortly afterwards.

It was the UAE’s first such alert since a false alarm in June and another warning in July over an attack that ultimately did not enter UAE territory. Before those incidents, the last missile warning had come in early May.

UAE oil tankers targeted as conflict disrupts shipping

Tankers belonging to state-owned oil company ADNOC have also been repeatedly targeted in recent weeks. Since the Middle East war began on February 28, nearly 3,000 missiles and drones have been directed at the UAE, making it the hardest-hit country in the region.

UAE-Iran understanding collapses as Tehran rejects statement

The UAE had reported no attacks after a memorandum of understanding between the two sides took effect in June, but that understanding has since collapsed. Other Gulf states, meanwhile, continued to face attacks.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei rejected the UAE statement early Wednesday, calling it “baseless”. The latest missile launch came after the US-Iran peace-talk deadline passed without progress, while the conflict has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz since February.

(with inputs from Reuters)

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