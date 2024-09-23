UAE Joins India As Key U.S. Defense Partner In Strategic Alliance

President Joe Biden recognized the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a major defense partner of the United States on Monday, following discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Significance of the Designation

The U.S. designation enables enhanced military cooperation, including joint training and collaborative efforts, similar to the status granted to India. This recognition underscores the growing defense relationship between the two nations.

Call for Humanitarian Aid and Ceasefire

Following their meeting, Biden and Al Nahyan emphasized the need for “urgent, unhindered” humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza. They expressed a shared commitment to achieving a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Updates on Regional Conflicts

At the outset of their meeting, Biden noted, “I had been briefed on the latest developments between Israel and Lebanon,” referring to the reports of Israeli airstrikes resulting in at least 492 fatalities.

Efforts to De-escalate Tensions

Biden remarked, “My team is in constant contact with their counterparts, and we’re working to de-escalate in a way that allows people to return to their home safely.”

Focus on Broader Issues

The joint statement also addressed the UAE’s involvement in the Sudan conflict, stressing, “There is no military solution to the war,” which has led to a significant displacement crisis.

Future Cooperation Initiatives

The two leaders highlighted plans to deepen cooperation in areas such as space exploration, clean energy, and artificial intelligence, particularly as the UAE pursues ambitious initiatives that have garnered interest from China, a geopolitical rival of the U.S.

Vice President’s Concerns on Sudan Conflict

Vice President Kamala Harris met separately with the UAE leader, where she expressed, “Deep concerns about the conflict in Sudan,” emphasizing her alarm at the millions displaced and the atrocities committed against civilians. The White House noted her focus on the humanitarian crisis.

