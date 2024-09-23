Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

UAE Joins India As Key U.S. Defense Partner In Strategic Alliance

President Joe Biden recognized the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a major defense partner of the United States on Monday, following discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

UAE Joins India As Key U.S. Defense Partner In Strategic Alliance

President Joe Biden recognized the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a major defense partner of the United States on Monday, following discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The talks addressed pressing issues, including the war in Gaza and escalating instability in the Middle East.

Significance of the Designation

The U.S. designation enables enhanced military cooperation, including joint training and collaborative efforts, similar to the status granted to India. This recognition underscores the growing defense relationship between the two nations.

Call for Humanitarian Aid and Ceasefire

Following their meeting, Biden and Al Nahyan emphasized the need for “urgent, unhindered” humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza. They expressed a shared commitment to achieving a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Updates on Regional Conflicts

At the outset of their meeting, Biden noted, “I had been briefed on the latest developments between Israel and Lebanon,” referring to the reports of Israeli airstrikes resulting in at least 492 fatalities.

Efforts to De-escalate Tensions

Biden remarked, “My team is in constant contact with their counterparts, and we’re working to de-escalate in a way that allows people to return to their home safely.”

Focus on Broader Issues

The joint statement also addressed the UAE’s involvement in the Sudan conflict, stressing, “There is no military solution to the war,” which has led to a significant displacement crisis.

Future Cooperation Initiatives

The two leaders highlighted plans to deepen cooperation in areas such as space exploration, clean energy, and artificial intelligence, particularly as the UAE pursues ambitious initiatives that have garnered interest from China, a geopolitical rival of the U.S.

Vice President’s Concerns on Sudan Conflict

Vice President Kamala Harris met separately with the UAE leader, where she expressed, “Deep concerns about the conflict in Sudan,” emphasizing her alarm at the millions displaced and the atrocities committed against civilians. The White House noted her focus on the humanitarian crisis.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Israel Strikes Hezbollah In Lebanon, Death Toll Exceeds 350 People

Filed under

President Joe Biden Strategic Alliance U.S. Defense

Also Read

Biden Administration Focuses On Reducing Israel-Hezbollah Tensions

Biden Administration Focuses On Reducing Israel-Hezbollah Tensions

Denmark Commits $491.7 Million To World Bank’s IDA Fund For Poverty

Denmark Commits $491.7 Million To World Bank’s IDA Fund For Poverty

Garcetti: Biden Is Most Pro-India President, Modi Most Pro-American PM

Garcetti: Biden Is Most Pro-India President, Modi Most Pro-American PM

White House Supports $1 Billion Fund For EV Supplier Growth

White House Supports $1 Billion Fund For EV Supplier Growth

PM Modi’s Second Meeting With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy In New York

PM Modi’s Second Meeting With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy In New York

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now, It’s A No Forever

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now,

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox