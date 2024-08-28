Wednesday, August 28, 2024

UAE President And Bangladesh’s New Chief Adviser Highlight Commitment To Enhance Relations

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new duties as the Chief Adviser of the interim government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

He expressed his hope that Muhammad Yunus’ leadership would bring prosperity to his country and people and also underscored his eagerness to collaborate in the coming period to advance the interests of both nations and fulfill the aspirations of their people for growth and prosperity.

In response, Muhammad Yunus thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his kind sentiments. He expressed his hope for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two countries, building on their strong and enduring relationship for mutual benefit.

